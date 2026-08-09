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Sunday, August 09, 2026

Trump-linked Oil Firm Prepares to Drill in Greenland

An American oil company connected to Donald Trump is preparing to sink wells in remote Greenland despite not having received permission from the local authorities.

Posted by lfthndthrds at 02:31 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lfthndthrds

Joined 2006/01/29
Visited 2026/08/09

Status: user

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In yet another assertion of unlawful authority over Greenland, an American oil company connected to Donald Trump is preparing to sink wells in remote Greenland despite not having received permission from the local authorities. The move is seen by the Greenlanders as an intentional provocation.

[image or embed]

-- Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) 8:38 AM Â· Aug 8, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Trump keeps claiming that the US will eventually have complete control of Greenland and I suspect that this is just one move in that effort to gain control of the island.

OCU

#1 | Posted by OCUser at 2026-08-09 02:46 PM | Reply

What makes them think there is oil there?

#2 | Posted by TenMile at 2026-08-09 04:32 PM | Reply

It's a flex to show Greenlanders and the world that they have no true Sovereignity or ability to Resist.

Aggression.

Prelude to another War?

With Denmark?

#3 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-08-09 04:49 PM | Reply

They know something. They're not spending $60 million drilling test wells for schitts and giggles.

#4 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-09 05:24 PM | Reply

It's a flex to show Greenlanders and the world that they have no true Sovereignity or ability to Resist.

Can you get any more dramatic.. .FFS LMAO

#4 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTHRDS

They know, we know ... everyone but TwoKilometers knows.

The US Geological Survey estimates that onshore northeast Greenland (including ice-covered areas) contains around 31 billion barrels of oil-equivalent in hydrocarbons " similar to the US's entire volume of proven crude oil reserves.
theconversation.com

#5 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-09 05:35 PM | Reply

LOL... Trumpanzee is looking for a nation he thinks we can beat.

#6 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-08-09 05:47 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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