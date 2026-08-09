Trump-linked Oil Firm Prepares to Drill in Greenland

It's a flex to show Greenlanders and the world that they have no true Sovereignity or ability to Resist.



Can you get any more dramatic.. .FFS LMAO



#4 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTHRDS



They know, we know ... everyone but TwoKilometers knows.



The US Geological Survey estimates that onshore northeast Greenland (including ice-covered areas) contains around 31 billion barrels of oil-equivalent in hydrocarbons " similar to the US's entire volume of proven crude oil reserves.

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