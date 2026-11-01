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Sunday, November 01, 2026

GPS Mistake Sends Driver to House on Fire

A driver's GPS mistake led him past a burning Georgia home, where he woke the family and helped everyone escape. James and Larita Burke, who have fostered about 500 children, got all 11 children and a grandchild out safely. "His GPS put him on the wrong path. He's never been down that path before, and he said he knew that something was bringing him down that road when he saw the fire from the top of the hill," James Burke said.

Posted by retort at 08:02 AM | 0 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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Casey Sparks inadvertently ended up in Lyerly, Georgia, where he noticed burning home and helped to save family

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-- Guardian US (@us.theguardian.com) October 27, 2026 at 10:57 AM

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