GPS Mistake Sends Driver to House on Fire

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Sunday, November 01, 2026
A driver's GPS mistake led him past a burning Georgia home, where he woke the family and helped everyone escape. James and Larita Burke, who have fostered about 500 children, got all 11 children and a grandchild out safely. "His GPS put him on the wrong path. He's never been down that path before, and he said he knew that something was bringing him down that road when he saw the fire from the top of the hill," James Burke said.
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