|
Thursday, November 26, 2026
Tony Romo, who was dropped from his role as NFL lead analyst for CBS Sports last month after a DUI arrest, is becoming the public face of the Betr sports gambling app and will be getting an equity stake in the company. "This is kind of sad but the money is fantastic," Romo did not say.
|
More
Alternate links: Google News | Twitter
What he did say in a press release: "I've spent my entire career trying to anticipate what's going to happen next, whether that was on the field or in the broadcast boothNow I get to put those instincts to work in a completely new way with Betr."
Comments
Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.
Home |
Breaking News |
Comments |
User Blogs |
Stats |
Back Page |
RSS Feed |
RSS Spec |
DMCA Compliance |
Privacy
Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy