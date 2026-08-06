USDOJ First: Prosecuting Mother of Foiled Terrorist

Defendants Abdullah Haji Zada and Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi are both incarcerated.



The case against Nazira Haji Zada will be a show trial, like the one against Luigi Mangione.



If she is a PRA or refugee, ICE can easily deport her back to Afghanstan without a warrant from an immigration judge (IJ).



If she is a naturalized US citizen, the DOJ can strip of her that and again use ICE to deport her.



So this charade is to make an example of Nazira Haji Zada, a practice the US is quite familiar with:



1) Railroaded anarchists Sacco and Vanzetti both "rode the lightning" on the same day in 1927;



2) Alleged atomic spies Julius Rosenberg and Ethel Rosenberg were both sent to Thomas Edison's rocking chair in Sing-Sing on 19 June 1953.



Joan Ericksen -- George W. Bush appointee - is the Chief Judge of the US Alien Terrorist Removal Court (ATRC): Joan Ericksen

