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Thursday, August 06, 2026

USDOJ First: Prosecuting Mother of Foiled Terrorist

The Justice Department has filed the first-ever case in the US Alien Terrorist Removal Court (ATRC), seeking to remove Nazira Haji Zada (47) residing in Fort Worth, TX, for her alleged role in a crime that was to be committed by her son and son-in-law on US Election Day (Tuesday, 5 Nov 2024).

The FBI foiled the plot and no casualties were caused

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 08:32 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/07/29

Status: user

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Breaking news: we now know the identity of the person the Trump DOJ is trying to deport with a never-before-used "Alien Terrorist Removal Court." It's Nazira Haji Zada, the mother of one of the Afghan men who were convicted of plotting an ISIS-inspired mass shooting on Election Day 2024.

[image or embed]

-- Jose Pagliery (@josepagliery.bsky.social) 9:23 PM Â· Jul 29, 2026

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"Nazira Haji Zada, the matriarch of an alien Afghan family, is being removed for her alleged role in a plot to commit an ISIS-inspired mass shooting on Election Day in 2024 for which her son, Abdullah Haji Zada, and son-in-law, Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, were previously arrested and convicted. The application to remove Nazira Haji Zada was filed on 15 July and Zada was arrested."

~snip~

If this was Israel, the IDF would completely demolish Nazira Haji Zada's home and seize her title deed, while fanatical Settlers would set fire to her olive groves and steal her sheep.

An arrest or indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.


#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-03 05:38 AM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

"I work my furry liitle paws to the bone on my MS XP PC for you people and this is the thanks I get!"

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-03 07:06 PM | Reply

According to the criminal complaint, to raise funds for their attack, in 2024, the family also started selling off their property, including furniture, computers, a mobile phone, and the family's two vehicles. Nazia signed a contract to sell the family house. The family also purchased one-way airfare for Nazira to take the children (but not Abdullah and Tawhedi) to Kabul, Afghanistan shortly before the planned Election Day shooting.

#3 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-08-03 07:39 PM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

Why stay if they planned an attack?

I guess Abdullah and Tawhedi were the perps to be.

Were they intended to Survive the Attack?

#4 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-08-03 08:33 PM | Reply

Defendants Abdullah Haji Zada and Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi are both incarcerated.

The case against Nazira Haji Zada will be a show trial, like the one against Luigi Mangione.

If she is a PRA or refugee, ICE can easily deport her back to Afghanstan without a warrant from an immigration judge (IJ).

If she is a naturalized US citizen, the DOJ can strip of her that and again use ICE to deport her.

So this charade is to make an example of Nazira Haji Zada, a practice the US is quite familiar with:

1) Railroaded anarchists Sacco and Vanzetti both "rode the lightning" on the same day in 1927;

2) Alleged atomic spies Julius Rosenberg and Ethel Rosenberg were both sent to Thomas Edison's rocking chair in Sing-Sing on 19 June 1953.

Joan Ericksen -- George W. Bush appointee - is the Chief Judge of the US Alien Terrorist Removal Court (ATRC): Joan Ericksen

#5 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-04 11:16 AM | Reply

*** Luigi Mangione Defense Team Wants Trial Broadcast Live ***

"Luigi Mangione, accused of eliminating good-for-nothing oligarch UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is opposing restrictions on public access to his trial.

According to a new court filing, Mangione's legal team is seeking to broadcast the trial live.

The team argued the court should not limit public and media access to the trial by selecting certain members of the press to attend.

Mangione's case has drawn national attention, with some praising the man who is accused of shooting a greedy health care CEO, highlighting UnitedHealthcare's high denial rates which caused the deaths of untold numbers of patients who had paid their premiums promptly for years, enriching one of the worst healthcare insurers on the entire planet."

~snip~

Link: The discovery process will reveal UHC's AI "death panels" and their obscene profits made off the misery of Americans

#6 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-04 02:15 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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