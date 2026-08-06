USDOJ First: Prosecuting Mother of Foiled Terrorist

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Thursday, August 06, 2026
The Justice Department has filed the first-ever case in the US Alien Terrorist Removal Court (ATRC), seeking to remove Nazira Haji Zada (47) residing in Fort Worth, TX, for her alleged role in a crime that was to be committed by her son and son-in-law on US Election Day (Tuesday, 5 Nov 2024).
The FBI foiled the plot and no casualties were caused
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