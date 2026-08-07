Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Friday, August 07, 2026

Judge 'reluctantly' Grants DOJ Motion to Dismiss

A federal judge on Tuesday "reluctantly" granted the Justice Department's move to dismiss the final remaining prosecution stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol ...

Posted by LampLighter at 07:30 PM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/08

Status: user

MORE STORIES

US judge orders Pentagon to lift wind project freeze (8 comments) ...

OpEd: Trump’s Irrationality Is Dangerous (1 comments) ...

US Consumer Watchdog Supervisor Warned Staff (4 comments) ...

Ex-Louisiana police chief pleads guilty in fraud scheme (1 comments) ...

Judge 'reluctantly' Grants DOJ Motion to Dismiss (10 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

A paramilitary group plotted to overthrow the Constitution then conducted a violent attack on America. They were convicted in court of seditious conspiracy, and jailed. Then the leader they aimed to illegally install got power and let them out, their records wiped clean. The Jan. 6 attackers won.

[image or embed]

-- Nicholas Grossman (@nicholasgrossman.bsky.social) 7:09 AM Â· Aug 5, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the article ...

... In a searing opinion in which he repeatedly cast doubt on the government's stated reasons for moving for the case's dismissal, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta conceded he had essentially no power to deny the DOJ's motion while reaffirming his belief that their prosecutions were justified.

"This is the last of the prosecutions seeking to hold accountable those responsible for the events of January 6. That book is now closed," Mehta said. "Today's epilogue diminishes the gravity of that day, denigrates the work of the prosecutors and law enforcement officers who secured these convictions, and excuses criminal acts that caused a centuries-long pillar of our democracy -- the peaceful transfer of presidential power -- to buckle."

"The court cannot write a different ending," Mehta wrote, saying, "Reluctantly, the court grants the motion."

Mehta also noted that -- contrary to President Donald Trump's assertions that the DOJ's prosecutions of Jan. 6 defendants were an unlawful weaponization of government power -- the Justice Department made no such argument in seeking the dismissal of the Oath Keepers case.

"The government does not say that the charges were legally deficient or that the evidence presented is insufficient to sustain Defendants' convictions," Mehta said. "It confesses to no prosecutorial misconduct, nor does it assert any denial or compromise of a defendant's rights. And it does not identify any legal error that resulted in an unfair trial or a wrongful conviction (except perhaps as to the obstruction of an official proceeding counts)."

"Remarkably, then, the government does not maintain that dismissal is in the public interest to rectify a fundamental error or a grave injustice," the judge said. ...



#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-05 09:26 PM | Reply

Promises Made. Promises Kept.

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-05 09:28 PM | Reply

So, the Judge seems to have ruled that the Trump DoJ (~Thank-you, Sir, I love you~) presented no evidence why the convictions should be dismissed.

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-05 09:29 PM | Reply

Related?

Erasing History: How Fascists Rewrite the Past to Control the Future
www.zinnedproject.org

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-05 09:30 PM | Reply

#4 This is why the judge took pains to get all this on the record.

#5 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-05 09:33 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

I think the next Dem should just pardon anyone who attacks a Republican. Fraud? Cool. Hacking? Yep. Violence? Texas pardoned a murderer.

#6 | Posted by Sycophant at 2026-08-05 11:28 PM | Reply

On top of that, ignore Trump's pardons. Arrest the freaks. Throw them in jail in a foreign country and claim we just can't get them back...or straight up give the court the finger. The Trump DOJ does it all the time.

#7 | Posted by Sycophant at 2026-08-05 11:30 PM | Reply

Because it was all --------.

#8 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-07 03:05 PM | Reply

LOL

#9 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-08-07 03:21 PM | Reply

@#8 ... Because it was all --------. ...

Can your current alias rephrase that?

thx.

#10 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-07 08:10 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort