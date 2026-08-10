Powerful 7.4 Earthquake Strikes Colombia

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Monday, August 10, 2026
The quake shook several major cities, including Bogot, Cali and Medelln. At least 69 people have died, and the death toll appeared likely to rise as rescuers continued to search damaged buildings.
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