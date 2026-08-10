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Monday, August 10, 2026

Powerful 7.4 Earthquake Strikes Colombia

The quake shook several major cities, including Bogot, Cali and Medelln. At least 69 people have died, and the death toll appeared likely to rise as rescuers continued to search damaged buildings.

Posted by oneironaut at 01:30 PM | 0 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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oneironaut

Joined 2018/08/18
Visited 2026/08/09

Status: user

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Update: A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday, killing at least 71 people, trapping residents under debris of collapsed buildings and forcing people to evacuate their homes as far as the capital of Bogot: on.nbc10.com/RWLDkF6[image or embed]

— NBC10 Philadelphia (@nbcphiladelphia.com) 1:43 PM Aug 10, 2026

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