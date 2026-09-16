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Wednesday, September 16, 2026

News Chopper Covering Bus Crash Crashes in L.A.

Three people were killed when an NBC4 news helicopter crashed and burst into flames Tuesday night in Chatsworth not far from a serious accident involving a Metro bus that also left three people dead.

Posted by LegallyYourDead at 07:32 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LegallyYourDead

Joined 2020/11/09
Visited 2026/09/16

Status: user

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NBC4 reports on crash of its own news helicopter with grief, purpose

[image or embed]

-- Los Angeles Times (@latimes.com) 2:13 AM Â· Sep 16, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

With traffic cameras there is no longer a need for traffic copters.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-16 09:30 AM | Reply

And OJ is still dead.

#2 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-16 09:58 AM | Reply


And OJ is still dead.
#2 | POSTED BY DBT2

What?

Watching the live feed, its interesting the copter didn't appear to spin/rotate at all, just fell out of the sky.
x.com

Seems like the main engine just quit, and was auto rotating onto the street.

#3 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-16 10:48 AM | Reply

Also, look up Francis Gary Powers

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-16 10:39 PM | Reply

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