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Thursday, September 03, 2026

North Carolina Petting Zoo Had Rabid Goats

Several baby goats at a mobile petting zoo in North Carolina were infected with rabies ...

Posted by LegallyYourDead at 10:33 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LegallyYourDead

Joined 2020/11/09
Visited 2026/09/02

Status: user

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Awesome, rabid baby goats at a mobile petting zoo.

[image or embed]

-- Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD (@elizabethjacobs.bsky.social) 10:07 PM Â· Aug 30, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Regulation is bad. We don't need no stinkin' regulation.

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-29 08:38 PM | Reply

Regulations smegulations! Learn to trust your gut! Like a real Republican do!

Besides.. I have found that the rabid petting goats are not near as bad as those zombie petting goats.

#2 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-03 10:53 AM | Reply

Bugsy Patel wants goat fuckers for his FBI makeover.

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-03 11:05 AM | Reply

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