When Is Old, Too Old to Serve in Congress?

70!



I've been saying this for years.



You're out at 70.



Meaning,



President must be 62 or younger to be eligible. (Possibility of 8 years in office)



Senators must be 64 or younger. (6 year term)



Representatives must be 68 or younger. (2 year term)



Judges are done at 70.



Governors must be 66 or younger. (4 year term)



This is common sense.