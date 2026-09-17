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Thursday, September 17, 2026

When Is Old, Too Old to Serve in Congress?

Troy Farah: Sen. Mitch McConnell is back -- but is he really?

Posted by subliberal at 11:32 PM | 17 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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subliberal

Joined 2026/08/25
Visited 2026/09/18

Status: user

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The vast majority of Americans -- 8 in 10 -- say there should be age caps for members of Congress, as well as term limits, according to the latest NPR/PBS News/Marist poll.

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-- NPR (@npr.org) 4:00 PM Â· May 9, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

80.

Hard fast rule.

Clean out the ------- gutters.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-17 05:25 PM | Reply

Goes for the president, too.

Retire the fat bald------------.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-17 05:29 PM | Reply

There is a remedy for this......it's called elections.

Not so with lifetime appointments.

Neither party will put an age limit. We have a minimum age......that's as much action anybody will take.

#3 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-17 05:34 PM | Reply

70!

I've been saying this for years.

You're out at 70.

Meaning,

President must be 62 or younger to be eligible. (Possibility of 8 years in office)

Senators must be 64 or younger. (6 year term)

Representatives must be 68 or younger. (2 year term)

Judges are done at 70.

Governors must be 66 or younger. (4 year term)

This is common sense.

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-17 05:42 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Careful.

The "p-p-p-p-progressive" will be around shortly to accuse anyone in this thread of all sorts of -ics, -isms and -ists.

#5 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-17 07:12 PM | Reply

There is a remedy for this......it's called elections.

Says our resident "risk manager."

Do you have the slightest understanding of reality?

#6 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-17 07:28 PM | Reply

Voters decide how old.

This is what everyone here would be saying if McConnell were a Democrat.

#7 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-17 08:02 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

This is what everyone here would be saying if McConnell were a Democrat.
#7 | POSTED BY EBERLY

False.

No need to lie to yourself about what democrats would do.

#8 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-17 08:24 PM | Reply

8

You're right.

Let me try again.

This is what Clownshack would say if McConnell were a Democrat.

#9 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-17 08:35 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Perfect. Now you can sleep better at night. You busted my hypocrisy and won.

#10 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-17 08:36 PM | Reply

LMAO

While I agree McConnell looks horrible, and should be removed. The idea to limit this discussion to only Congress is biased as ----.

Everyone forgetting 4 years of Biden BS is pretty damn funny.

If there is a term limit on Congress, it should be 10 years under that for the POTUS.

No need to lie to yourself about what democrats would do.

#11 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-17 08:45 PM | Reply

#4 | POSTED BY CLOWNSHACK

Of course doesn't apply to Biden ... LOL you're a snake ClownSnake.

#12 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-17 08:46 PM | Reply

Of course doesn't apply to Biden ...
#12 | POSTED BY ONETRUMPER

Biden?

Are you ------- ------ed?

I hate Biden only slightly less than I hate Trump.

Trump is the worst president in history and Biden is the most worthless president in history.

------- ------.

#13 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-17 08:57 PM | Reply

You know the old saying, "If it doesn't blink try the Voight-Kampff."

#14 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-09-17 10:02 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

How many questions did it take?

#15 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-17 10:13 PM | Reply

I am the same age as Trump, by a few weeks, and yeah, neither one of us should be running a massive organization. The only hope for change is for the Dems to sweep in and take back both Houses of Congress and somehow bribe Trump to let some real legislation, like age limits through.

#16 | Posted by Hughmass at 2026-09-18 06:32 AM | Reply

I agree with 70. Really though if you're drawing social security you shouldn't be in office.

#17 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-18 08:45 AM | Reply

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