Fed Raises Interest Rates

What a whiny arse Headline....



"The Fed's policymakers unanimously supported the rate hike and signaled one more interest rate hike could come before the end of the year.



The Fed's decision, which defied the president's wishes for lower interest rates, comes in response to elevated inflation readings as the war with Iran drives up prices.



"Uncertainty remains elevated owing, in part, to geopolitical developments," the Federal Reserve's statement read.



"Today's policy action will support a timelier return to the Committee's 2 percent goal."