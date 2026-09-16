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Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Fed Raises Interest Rates

The Fed's decision, which defied the president's wishes for lower interest rates, is in response to elevated inflation readings as the war with Iran drives up prices.

Posted by subliberal at 06:30 PM | 20 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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subliberal

Joined 2026/08/25
Visited 2026/09/16

Status: user

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The Fed is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in more than three years. What does that mean for Fed Chair Kevin Warsh and the president who appointed him? Find out on the Reuters Morning Bid podcast reut.rs/3TyI4Bp

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-- Reuters (@reuters.com) 8:57 AM Â· Sep 16, 2026

The Fed just voted to raise interest rates, so expect Trump to end all trade with Wakanda

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-- Eric Columbus (@ericcolumbus.bsky.social) 2:09 PM Â· Sep 16, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The diaper whore better have a tranquilizer dart ready to go.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-16 02:31 PM | Reply

#2 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-16 02:32 PM | Reply

defied the president's wishes

POSTED BY SUBLIBERAL

We don't have a president.

Who gives a damn what that creature that's fouling the White House wants.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-16 03:00 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Headline should read: "Fed raises interest rates due to Trump's dying economy."

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-16 03:02 PM | Reply

Inflation was the main reason for raising the interest rates. Chmn Marsh even mentioned the possibility of another increase before the end of the year.

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-16 03:10 PM | Reply

Fact: "We just surpassed the $40 trillion debt mark."

Sub-literates: "Let's borrow another trillion and a half ... and make borrowing EASIER!!!"

#6 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-16 03:14 PM | Reply

What a whiny arse Headline....

"The Fed's policymakers unanimously supported the rate hike and signaled one more interest rate hike could come before the end of the year.

The Fed's decision, which defied the president's wishes for lower interest rates, comes in response to elevated inflation readings as the war with Iran drives up prices.

"Uncertainty remains elevated owing, in part, to geopolitical developments," the Federal Reserve's statement read.

"Today's policy action will support a timelier return to the Committee's 2 percent goal."

#7 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-16 03:16 PM | Reply

What a whiny arse Headline...."

Well, Boaz was always a whiny arse.

#8 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-16 03:33 PM | Reply

#8

I shoulda known this is Major B.

Amazing the people DJT has radialized.

#9 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-16 04:08 PM | Reply

ahaha... radicalized, i meant

#10 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-16 04:09 PM | Reply

"Amazing the people DJT has radialized"

Ooh, you coined a word: Radialize (transitive action verb): to run over and damage something with radial tires.

Example:
"Trump radialized the Lincoln Reflecting Pool and then blamed the damage on an Olympic canoeist."

#11 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-16 05:53 PM | Reply | Funny: 2

Trump Picked Him to Cut Rates. He Just Raised Them Instead.
Thom Hartmann Program

www.youtube.com

#12 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-16 06:41 PM | Reply

Usually raising rates would slow inflation.

But rates don't work like that any more, its been this way for 4-5 years now. They thought they knew what was going on "raise rates", lower rates ... but to continue the gravey train rates had to keep dropping. Once the rates were 0% everything we thought we knew about monetary theory/policy went out the window.

This graph really tells the whole story of how Boomers have put the burden of $40Trillion and growing on the backs of younger generations..

They don't know what they're doing ...

Currently too much money is in the system the system can't respond normally to this change (much like BidenBorderBonanaza), median wage is almost ~$90,000, what happens next is anyone guess.

#13 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-16 07:00 PM | Reply

What a whiny arse Headline....

What was it? I missed the original. This one does not sound like Boaz.

#14 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-16 07:20 PM | Reply

Remember back on Valentine's Day when oil was around $65 a barrel, diesel was averaging around $3.75 a gallon and Trump and the markets were eagerly looking forward to the possibility of not one, not two, but THREE interest rate cuts for the coming year? Gee, I wonder what happened since that time and what specific people benefited?

Trump can't lower the price of oil by executive order and the Fed cannot lower the price of oil by printing more money. So it is raising 25bp in a rather obvious attempt to stop skyrocketing oil prices from seeping into everything else in the economic zone.

Oh yeah, and diesel set another record today! $6.31!

On November 26th, make sure you give thanks to Israel for that $5 HUNGRY MAN roast and carved white meat turkey dinner (with GMO cranberry compote) you might be forced to eat on their behalf.

#15 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-16 07:58 PM | Reply

I needed a nudge to move some money into a CD.

#16 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-16 08:04 PM | Reply

The Fed just needs 1Nuttybuddy to teach them about inflation....

"What a maroon!"

But he always has Gen-blaming, even when he doesn't know doodley squat about them.

#17 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-16 08:10 PM | Reply

- What a whiny arse Headline....
What was it? I missed the original.

It was a Headline blaming Dems for what Trump's appointees decided was best for the economy.

So typical.

#18 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-16 08:12 PM | Reply

It was a Headline blaming Dems for what Trump's appointees decided

That sounds more like Boaz.

#19 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-16 08:19 PM | Reply

Suboaz?

#20 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-16 08:22 PM | Reply

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