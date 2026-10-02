Trump Hails the US Military's Exit From Iraq

Just Cuz Trump did it doesn't mean it didn't need doing.



Leaving Iraq Completely should have happened years ago.



As soon as they told the US to leave after the murder of Quassem Soleimanei, if not long before.



Trump Sucks Totally but this is the Right thing.



Leaving the ME entirely would be even Better.



Iran is the Future, Israel is the Past.



That's the Arc of History.