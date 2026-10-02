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Friday, October 02, 2026

Trump Hails the US Military's Exit From Iraq

The U.S. military announced Wednesday that it completed the withdrawal of all American troops from Iraq, ending a 12-year mission ...

Posted by subliberal at 09:33 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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subliberal

Joined 2026/08/25
Visited 2026/10/02

Status: user

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The US just left Iraq this week. But hey ... "Third aircraft carrier and thousands of troops head to Mideast as Trump weighs new Iran strikes" apnews.com/article/iran ...

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-- Social Media Lab (@socialmedialab.ca) 6:54 PM Â· Oct 1, 2026

American troops left Iraq the other day, which got very little coverage. Trump issued a celebratory post suggesting he got Ali al-Zaidi elected. He made no mention of Iranian militias in Iraq.

[image or embed]

-- emptywheel (@emptywheel.bsky.social) 8:01 AM Â· Oct 2, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Why did the fat rapist cut and run?

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-02 10:42 AM | Reply

I thought you granola eating progressives wanted to end wars?

#2 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-10-02 10:50 AM | Reply

Much like Trump's Iran war, Iraq was a war that never should have happened. George W. Bush lied about Iran's wmd/nuclear capabilities just as Trump is lying about Iran's.

#3 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-02 10:53 AM | Reply

I'm sure this has nothing to do with the Nobel Peace Prize winner being announced next Friday.

Lewzer will be in full fake "peace" mode all week.

#4 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-02 12:05 PM | Reply

Why did the fat rapist cut and run?

It's what Putin wants

#5 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-02 12:30 PM | Reply

This was a deal negotiated in 2024 by the Biden Admin... thanks for nothing, Boaz.

#6 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-02 12:44 PM | Reply

Fat Donnie Pedo, the Commie's best friend.

SubDouchbag, the fucking stupidest loser in North Carolina.

#7 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-02 03:38 PM | Reply

It's sad that Grok advised pedo 47 to surrender again.

#8 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-02 10:14 PM | Reply

Just Cuz Trump did it doesn't mean it didn't need doing.

Leaving Iraq Completely should have happened years ago.

As soon as they told the US to leave after the murder of Quassem Soleimanei, if not long before.

Trump Sucks Totally but this is the Right thing.

Leaving the ME entirely would be even Better.

Iran is the Future, Israel is the Past.

That's the Arc of History.

#9 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-10-02 10:37 PM | Reply

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