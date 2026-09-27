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Sunday, September 27, 2026

College Is Coming Apart

Successive, overlapping crises reveal that American higher education makes no sense.

Posted by subliberal at 05:33 PM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

subliberal

Joined 2026/08/25
Visited 2026/09/27

Status: user

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I wrote about how American college, a bundle of competing and largely unrelated missions, became incompatible with itself. (Gift link)

[image or embed]

-- Ian Bogost (@ibogost.com) 7:45 PM Â· Sep 17, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Ruined"?

BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

You're just weak.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-27 11:53 AM | Reply

POSTED BY SUBLIBERA

First and foremost, I compare my own experience of higher education against whatever negative claim du jour you come up with about it.

And always decide that you're full of it.

Always get as much education as you can, kids. People who try to discourage you don't like you.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-27 11:56 AM | Reply

What the OP means is that most women would never give him the time of day, much less go out with him. Ever.

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-27 12:11 PM | Reply

What happened to critical race theory? Make too much sense?

#4 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-27 12:35 PM | Reply

More from the cited article ...

... Artificial intelligence arrived on campus as a crisis but has since become banal. Students can now do basically all their schoolwork automatically with AI -- answering scientific problem sets, writing computer code, and drafting essays.

Professors like me have no idea whether we are really teaching or just LARPing for students who are also pretending to occupy their role. Worse, some of us are offloading the drudgery of writing recommendation letters, grant proposals, and even scientific papers to AI.

But at the same time that AI fouled up the student-teacher relationship, the technology benefited other corners of campus. Researchers quickly discovered that AI is enormously useful for knowledge production, especially in the natural and applied sciences: in protein-structure prediction, materials design, and drug discovery, for example. Pressured, in part, by donors, boards, employers, and parents, college administrators have announced AI initiatives, invested in AI infrastructure, and established AI degree programs. ...


#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-27 01:31 PM | Reply

I'm not sure what the thread title has to do with the article ...

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-27 01:32 PM | Reply

I'm not sure what the thread title has to do with the article ...

It's just Boaz reminding us how much he hates women.

#7 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-27 01:37 PM | Reply

I'm not sure what the thread title has to do with the article ...

The point Boaz is making is that AI was invented by progressive feminists.


Who knew?

#8 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-27 01:38 PM | Reply

It's because they want to replace men with AI.

#9 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-27 02:07 PM | Reply

This is silly. I know a college professor (UC system) that teaches writing - AI is a component, but still requires in-class blue book essays.

Axes are made to be ground, I guess.

#10 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-27 02:45 PM | Reply

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