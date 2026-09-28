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Monday, September 28, 2026

Trump Offered to Sell Weapons to China

Donald Trump asked Xi Jinping "at one point" whether China was interested in buying American weapons, the US envoy to Beijing said on Sunday.

Posted by OCUser at 09:33 AM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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OCUser

Joined 2018/10/30
Visited 2026/09/28

Status: user

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Why not just cut to the chase and give the weapons directly to Iran? thehill.com/policy/defen ...

[image or embed]

-- Allison Gill (@muellershewrote.com) 2:46 AM Â· Sep 28, 2026

Comments

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HE'S ------- RETARDED

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-27 11:54 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Why buy them when Hegseth's DOD is shipping highly classified F-35 components to them for free?

#2 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-28 08:53 AM | Reply

Donald wants to be Xi's little friend.

Or course, he still intends to accuse China of stealing the midterms so he can declare a state of emergency and rule by fiat.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-28 09:23 AM | Reply

He mistook China for Israel- dementia does that.

#4 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-28 09:51 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

He mistook China for Israel- dementia does that.

Does it really matter?

#5 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-28 10:02 AM | Reply

#5

Not really. It's trading with the enemy either way.

#6 | Posted by DarkVader at 2026-09-28 10:24 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

China should not be thought of as an enemy of the US. It is an adversary of the US. Big difference.

China is traditionally a reactive state and will only turn proactive and surpass America in global influence if America's greatest enemy continues remain itself.

#7 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-28 11:34 AM | Reply

Trump Team Scrambles to Backpedal on Slip About Arms Sale to China
newrepublic.com

... Selling weapons to China is suddenly off the table. It's unclear how it got on the table in the first place.

U.S. Ambassador David Perdue told Fox News Sunday that "President Trump continues to say: Hey, we sell arms to other people around the world," and that "he actually asked [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping] would he like to buy some at one point."

But hours later, the Trump administration aggressively attempted to cover its own tracks. Two U.S. officials denied any such plan while speaking with The Wall Street Journal.

One source told the daily that the White House had no intentions of selling weapons to Beijing, while the other acknowledged that it's already illegal to do so.

That ban circles back to Taiwan, which relies on U.S. weapons to deter Chinese encroachment. ...


#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-28 03:57 PM | Reply

@#8 ... the other acknowledged that it's already illegal to do so ,,,

Illegality does not seem to be an impediment for Pres Trump.

#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-28 03:57 PM | Reply

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