Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Wednesday, August 12, 2026

The Cost of Trump Golfing Has Just Gone Up Exponentially ...

The US Secret Service has deployed the US Army's AN/TWQ-1 Avenger short-range air defence systems to protect President Donald Trump while he was playing golf ...

Posted by OCUser at 11:33 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

OCUser

Joined 2018/10/30
Visited 2026/08/12

Status: user

MORE STORIES

The Cost of Trump Golfing Has Just Gone Up Exponentially ... (4 comments) ...

DOJ Drops Charges Against Former Olympian (28 comments) ...

US Government Map of Africa Mislabels Every Country at Global Conference (12 comments) ...

Trump Now Wants to Renovate the Lincoln Memorial (19 comments) ...

Trump Still Demands IRS Audit Immunity (19 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Trump appeared to be golfing alongside surface-to-air missile defense systems over the weekend in Bedminster

[image or embed]

-- MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 1:24 PM Â· Aug 10, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Yup - Dummkopf Trumpf is smoking our money like a Pall Mall cigarette. Link: King of Fraud, Waste and Abuse

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-11 08:40 PM | Reply

... short-range air defence systems ...

Curious they were deemed to be needed within the US, where Qatar 1 was allowed to fly before the recent security fracas.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-11 08:52 PM | Reply

But we can't afford health care for Americans.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-12 07:37 AM | Reply

F*&^ him

Hey MAGA s*&^bags, are you gonna find that fiscal responsibility anytime soon?

#4 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-12 05:04 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort