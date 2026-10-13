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Tuesday, October 13, 2026

6th Person who Had Measles Dies in Pennsylvania

A 39-year-old woman in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, has died after being diagnosed with measles, officials said.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 04:31 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/13

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Pennsylvania measles death toll rises to six after Franklin County fatality reut.rs/4evRMvx

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-- Reuters (@reuters.com) 3:45 PM Â· Oct 12, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The kid-diddling orange plague kills again.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-12 01:31 PM | Reply

Attagirl Fat Pedo Bitch.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-12 02:22 PM | Reply

A 39-year-old woman in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, has died after being diagnosed with measles

Ivermectin is a game changer.

~ MAGA dumfux ~

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-12 02:55 PM | Reply

Freedom freckles claims another life.

We live in the absolute stupidest time period in America.

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-13 07:07 AM | Reply

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