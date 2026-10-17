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Saturday, October 17, 2026

US Air Force Pilots Used Malware-laden USB Drives

Welcome, once again, to PWNED, the weekly column where we gawk at organizations that have made serious security mistakes.

Posted by LampLighter at 12:31 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/17

Status: user

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US Air Force pilots used malware-laden USB drives to plan Afghanistan missions

[image or embed]

-- The Register (@theregister.com) 6:32 AM Â· Oct 15, 2026

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More from the article ...

... "They would write a CD, and then they would take that CD and then put it in a classified system and do the remainder of the mission planning," Henkel told us. "Then they would take that disc and then put it in the airplane."

Inside the airplane, the data on the CD would help the pilot navigate and contain information about threats they might encounter.

Later, when thumb drives became a thing, pilots used them instead of discs.

"They didn't really think about the overall impact of classified versus unclassified systems," Henkel said of the pilots. "Using the same device for both, they didn't understand that you could read and write onto a USB drive with malware. [They were] not really understanding the overall threat picture."

According to Henkel, Air Force personnel would buy their flash drives from local vendors rather than sourcing them from official military contractors. If they were in Afghanistan, those drives could literally come from a store in Kabul. And it wasn't exactly the equivalent of Best Buy. ...

"It was more difficult to bring a US-based computer into the nation than it was just to buy local," he said. "So they were just going out into the local market in Kabul or whatever city that they were out [in]. And I used to do this: go out, make relationships with the local vendors. Hey I need 100 USB sticks.'"

Unfortunately, enemies of the US noticed and soon started selling infected USB drives to local vendors in the Middle East.

Henkel knew that using a sneakernet with classified systems was a recipe for disaster. It's just that no one would listen to him.

"It was just a shock," he told us. "I was a young 22-year-old guy, very junior in the overall rank system, trying to tell colonels and majors that what they're doing is a violation.

In 2008, the US Department of Defense was infected by malware after somebody attached an infected USB flash drive to a laptop with access to US Central Command. The worm, dubbed Agent.BTZ, could collect information from infected computers and communicate with remote servers. A 2016 report from the FBI and DHS attributed the malware to one or more Russian groups. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-15 09:41 PM | Reply

Wow.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-15 09:42 PM | Reply

... Henkel previously worked in IT security for the Air Force and one day in the early 2000s saw a practice that just wouldn't fly today ...

Yeah.

Today, we have the Secretary of Defense go on to a public social media site and apparently provide quite specific details of a US Military mission.

The Trump Administration Accidentally Texted Me Its War Plans (March 2025)
www.theatlantic.com

... The world found out shortly before 2 p.m. eastern time on March 15 that the United States was bombing Houthi targets across Yemen.

I, however, knew two hours before the first bombs exploded that the attack might be coming. The reason I knew this is that Pete Hegseth, the secretary of defense, had texted me the war plan at 11:44 a.m. The plan included precise information about weapons packages, targets, and timing.

This is going to require some explaining. ...


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-15 10:27 PM | Reply

SolarWinds. That was some good ----.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-16 03:50 PM | Reply

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