US Air Force Pilots Used Malware-laden USB Drives

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Inside the airplane, the data on the CD would help the pilot navigate and contain information about threats they might encounter.



Later, when thumb drives became a thing, pilots used them instead of discs.



"They didn't really think about the overall impact of classified versus unclassified systems," Henkel said of the pilots. "Using the same device for both, they didn't understand that you could read and write onto a USB drive with malware. [They were] not really understanding the overall threat picture."



According to Henkel, Air Force personnel would buy their flash drives from local vendors rather than sourcing them from official military contractors. If they were in Afghanistan, those drives could literally come from a store in Kabul. And it wasn't exactly the equivalent of Best Buy. ...



"It was more difficult to bring a US-based computer into the nation than it was just to buy local," he said. "So they were just going out into the local market in Kabul or whatever city that they were out [in]. And I used to do this: go out, make relationships with the local vendors. Hey I need 100 USB sticks.'"



Unfortunately, enemies of the US noticed and soon started selling infected USB drives to local vendors in the Middle East.



Henkel knew that using a sneakernet with classified systems was a recipe for disaster. It's just that no one would listen to him.



"It was just a shock," he told us. "I was a young 22-year-old guy, very junior in the overall rank system, trying to tell colonels and majors that what they're doing is a violation.



In 2008, the US Department of Defense was infected by malware after somebody attached an infected USB flash drive to a laptop with access to US Central Command. The worm, dubbed Agent.BTZ, could collect information from infected computers and communicate with remote servers. A 2016 report from the FBI and DHS attributed the malware to one or more Russian groups. ...