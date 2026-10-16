Democratic Senators Move to Block U.S.-Saudi Nuclear Deal

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Friday, October 16, 2026
The move will force a vote on the agreement after the midterm elections, though it faces steep odds in the Republican-controlled Congress even amid bipartisan concern about the deal.
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