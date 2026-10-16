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Friday, October 16, 2026

Democratic Senators Move to Block U.S.-Saudi Nuclear Deal

The move will force a vote on the agreement after the midterm elections, though it faces steep odds in the Republican-controlled Congress even amid bipartisan concern about the deal.

Posted by retort at 08:25 AM | 0 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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The U.S.-Saudi nuclear deal is about megatons, not megawatts. Trump should not be sharing nuclear bomb technology with a nation that U.S. intelligence says may want nuclear weapons. This is the starting gun for a Middle East nuclear arms race. We must reject this dangerous deal.

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-- Senator Ed Markey (@markey.senate.gov) 2:15 PM Â· Oct 15, 2026

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