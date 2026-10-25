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Sunday, October 25, 2026

Billy Strings Can't Stop Winning at 2026 Bluegrass Awards

By now, it's becoming expected: Guitar phenom Billy Strings was named Entertainer of the Year for the fifth time over the last six years ...

Posted by Corky at 03:33 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/24

Status: user

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Billy Strings helped reopen Chattanooga's historic Tivoli Theatre with two sold-out shows during IBMA World of Bluegrass, welcoming Russ Carson for a run of bluegrass classics. Fans unable to get inside watched the livestream from outside the venue. liveforlivemusic.com/news/recap/b ...

[image or embed]

-- Live For Live Music (@liveforlivemusic.bsky.social) 11:39 PM Â· Oct 22, 2026

Comments

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Weekend Music Thread??

Make it so, Scotty!

(non-paywall link per Rolling Stone)

musicrow.com

The Devil Went Down to Deep Gap (Doc Watson tribute)

Bryan Sutton Billy Strings

www.youtube.com

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-24 07:38 PM | Reply

And Now for Something Completely Different...

James Gang - Walk Away (1971)

www.youtube.com

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-24 08:38 PM | Reply

Matthews Southern Comfort - Woodstock (1970)

www.youtube.com

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-24 09:09 PM | Reply

HOLE IN MY SHOE (1967) by Traffic

"This song was written and sung by Dave Mason, rather than Steve Winwood who did most of the singing for the band. Interestingly, Dave said it was the first song he wrote and that it was like a nursery rhyme. He said he had not tried LSD at the time he wrote the song (many thought it was influenced by that drug)."

www.youtube.com

Mona (1969) - Quicksilver Messenger Service live outdoor

www.youtube.com

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-24 09:39 PM | Reply

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