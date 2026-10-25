Billy Strings Can't Stop Winning at 2026 Bluegrass Awards

HOLE IN MY SHOE (1967) by Traffic



"This song was written and sung by Dave Mason, rather than Steve Winwood who did most of the singing for the band. Interestingly, Dave said it was the first song he wrote and that it was like a nursery rhyme. He said he had not tried LSD at the time he wrote the song (many thought it was influenced by that drug)."



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Mona (1969) - Quicksilver Messenger Service live outdoor



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