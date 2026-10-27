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Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Democrats See a Rare but Fleeting Chance to Shake Up the Senate Map

Democrats are targeting G.O.P. strongholds that could set them up for new majorities.

Posted by retort at 11:19 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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Kansas, Ohio, Alaska, Iowa and Texas are in the crosshairs as Democrats hope to flip the two additional GOP-held seats they need along with well-known targets of Maine and North Carolina.

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-- The Mercury News (@mercurynews.com) 9:50 AM Â· Oct 19, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

IMO, Chuck Schumer represents everything I can think of for why so called "swing" voters chose MAGA over Dems in '24.

Schumer should step down regardless, but especially if Dems take the Senate.

He won't.

#1 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-10-27 02:23 PM | Reply

I'm holding out that the majority of those planning on--or have already voted, do so with the understanding that their votes have never counted more. I hope common sense carries the day, despite the sure knowledge that there will definitely be predictable Trumpian skullduggery once it's undeniable that America has resoundingly rejected not only the oddly-coifed derrire aficionado, but his chosen sycophantic enablers on the ballot as well.

#2 | Posted by dutch46 at 2026-10-27 03:41 PM | Reply

Donald J. Trump
@realDonald Trump

Why are we wasting time counting ballots? Everybody already knows the Republicans WON the 2026 midterms in a historic landslide! ALL 50 STATES!

I am officially declaring victory for EVERY Republican candidate right now. Every Senate seat, every House seat, every governor's race. The Democrats can count all they want, but it won't change the fact that we won.

If the Democrats claim to have won even one race, we will immediately contest the results. Every state, every county, every vote. I have already put the United States Supreme Court on notice.

They better be prepared, because we will not accept anything less than a complete Republican victory!

We won everything. A total landslide. The biggest midterm victory in American history! Thank you for your attention to this matter!

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-27 03:55 PM | Reply

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