Democrats See a Rare but Fleeting Chance to Shake Up the Senate Map

Donald J. Trump

@realDonald Trump



Why are we wasting time counting ballots? Everybody already knows the Republicans WON the 2026 midterms in a historic landslide! ALL 50 STATES!



I am officially declaring victory for EVERY Republican candidate right now. Every Senate seat, every House seat, every governor's race. The Democrats can count all they want, but it won't change the fact that we won.



If the Democrats claim to have won even one race, we will immediately contest the results. Every state, every county, every vote. I have already put the United States Supreme Court on notice.



They better be prepared, because we will not accept anything less than a complete Republican victory!



We won everything. A total landslide. The biggest midterm victory in American history! Thank you for your attention to this matter!