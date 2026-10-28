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Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Trump's Pardon Economy, Crime Victims Lost Out $119 Million

All told, Mr. Trump's clemency orders have erased at least $119 million in unpaid restitution since January 2025, a CBS News investigation has found.

Posted by qcp at 09:33 AM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/10/28

Status: user

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President Trump's second term pardons and clemency orders have erased at least $119 million in unpaid restitution to crime victims, including small businesses and community banks. One of many concrete harms of Trump's corruption ...

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-- CREW (@citizensforethics.org) 2:26 PM Â· Oct 27, 2026

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Well you can't sell pardons if they're going to use that money to pay back victims.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-27 11:54 AM | Reply

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