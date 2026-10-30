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Friday, October 30, 2026

How a Secret Vote by U.N. Scientists Legitimized Carbon Capture and Skewed Decades of Climate Policy

Carbon Captured How the fossil fuel industry influenced climate research

Posted by retort at 11:12 AM | 0 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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NEW: A U.N. report concluded carbon capture could offset fossil fuels' effect on climate change. Two decades later, the process has failed to meaningfully scale up, and it's proving hard to take the promises back. with @drilledmedia.bsky.social

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-- ProPublica (@propublica.org) 7:59 AM Â· Oct 30, 2026

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