Rex Ryan Allegedly Runs Over Pedestrians' Feet

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Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Former New York Jets coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan surrendered for booking Wednesday after being accused of striking two pedestrians with his truck, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed. The incident reportedly took place Thursday night in Nashville around midnight. Ryan was accused of turning at an intersection while two pedestrians had a walk sign. As Ryan turned his truck, he allegedly ran over two of the victims' feet. His truck also reportedly made contact with one of the victims' legs, per the police statement.
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Ryan reportedly continued driving, though later stopped at a red light. He was flagged down by the victims and allegedly argued with them before getting back in his car and leaving the scene. The victims took photos of Ryan's license plate.
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