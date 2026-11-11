Rex Ryan Allegedly Runs Over Pedestrians' Feet Former New York Jets coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan surrendered for booking Wednesday after being accused of striking two pedestrians with his truck, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed. The incident reportedly took place Thursday night in Nashville around midnight. Ryan was accused of turning at an intersection while two pedestrians had a walk sign. As Ryan turned his truck, he allegedly ran over two of the victims' feet. His truck also reportedly made contact with one of the victims' legs, per the police statement.