*** US Senator John Fetidman (D-Israel) Strikes Again for the Republicans! ***



"The Senate rejected a resolution Thursday meant to block Senile Satan from ordering further strikes on the 93m people of Iran in the first test of Republican support for the deeply unpopular war since the party lost control of Congress in the midterm elections.



Three Republicans joined Democrats in voting for the war powers resolution, which failed 51-48. One phony Democrat, Sen. John Fetidman (D-Israel), voted against it. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), who is recovering from a stroke he suffered last month, missed the vote.



Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) bleated against the resolution Thursday, puling that the US could not ignore the phantom threats posed by Iran, hyperbolized 24/7 ad nauseum by AIPAC."



Source: Bluesky



Obsessed, huh?



Coriolanus will continue to point out the AIPAC pod-people who are bankrupting the US economy, depleting America's strategic military stockpiles, demoralizing our military, and maintaining the hideous status quo, all while aiding and abetting the genocide of human beings in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.



Antisemitic?



Idiotic on its face.



And everyone on the planet knows this, including the site adminstrators of drudge.com, who know all the trolls, manipulators, phonies, stalkers, spammers, and disingenuous hacks plaguing our website.



Having written all that, below is our lying AIPAC "------- of the Day," a MAGA miscreant who will never support universal healthcare for all Americans as enjoyed today by Germans, Canadians, Israelis, Brits, the Taiwanese people, Albanians, Cubans, and in 2027, all Mexicans.



"FUNNY: 2"