Trump's camaraderie with Xi and Putin draws pushback at home

www.straitstimes.com



"An electorally weakened US President, stripped of both the allies and ideas that make America internationally dominant, allowed Russia to escape isolation and pretend to be a great power while China presided with no mention of its economic subterfuge of US tech firms."



Trump's encounter with Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' meeting intensified his quixotic effort to end Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, yet it also kneecapped international attempts to isolate the Russian leader, whose armed forces continue to attack Ukrainian cities and civilian targets. ...