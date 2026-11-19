Why does Trump think they are?



Reek so badly wants to be BFF's with Putin. He idolizes him and the massive amount of power that he amassed in Russia through legal and illegal means. Reek worships money and power and Putin is the single biggest dictator on the planet.



Experts for decades have been warning that Reek is compromised by Putin.



When you look at everything Reek is doing on behalf of Putin... lifting sanctions, buying diesel, slowing Starlink, not sending weapons systems to Ukraine, publicly berating Zelensky in the Oval Bordello, publicly tell Zelensky he should give up chunks of Ukraine to Putin, fellating Putin publicly saying he is a humanitarian and poorly treated, etc it is hard to ignore the obvious crush he has on him.

