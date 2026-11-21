The Rains are flooding southern California also.



Also we have a King Tide coming. That should fun for the King Salmon community. They are sure to flood.



El Nino is driving the rain storms south and the storms that would usually hit up north where I am but they are hitting the coast further south.



That is not to say that the rains are not coming here too. It supposed to rain all week here on the Lost Coast.



They say it doesn't rain in Southern California.



It pours there this year!