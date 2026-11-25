As predicted, the nefarious Trumpf junta would soon be involved in committing war crimes, enforced disappearances, sabotage, and extra-judicial killings (XJK) in Ecuador, like the failed 1960s CIA Phoenix Program in South Vietnam. Now these rakshasas in Wash DC are taking a step back, but the damage has already been done.

Links:



Coriolanus I



Coriolanus II



With the loss of the House and Senate in the Blue Tsunami and an uncowed International Criminal Court (ICC), the Satanic Trumpf junta is either becoming slightly anxious about testifying before Congress about Ecuador in 2027 (like the embarrassing 1975 Church Committee hearings) or they are concerned about future ICC indictments.



On 10 Nov, House Democrats had a chance to impeach SECWAR Pete Hegseth, but eleven of them failed to show up for the procedural vote. All eleven are AIPAC Democrats.



Unindicted war criminal and wife batterer Pete Hegseth, the worst USSECDEF in inter-planetary history, is the classic example of an underqualified white man in America falling "up," not "down."

"FUNNY: 2"