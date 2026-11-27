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Friday, November 27, 2026
Travelers heading to baggage claim at St. Louis Lambert International airport have been greeted for years by a divorce attorney's ad that reads "Are you happy to be home?" This makes some people mad and an anonymous Catholic group bought their own ad next to it. So attorney Mark W. Haefner changed his ad in response.
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