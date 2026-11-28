long-running lawsuits and attempts by pardoned rioters to get paid will keep Jan. 6 at the forefront of Trump's final chapter in office.



Posted by reinheitsgebot at 09:



This is simple justice.



Donald Trump worked to be remembered as a traitor, just as he's working on his rep having a disgusting taste in architecture.



Eff him. Better for the country that he shuffles off the mortal coil soon, but no resting in state at the Capitol he soiled so badly.