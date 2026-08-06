Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Thursday, August 06, 2026

FAA Says Marine One Was Too Close to Passenger Airplane

The Federal Aviation Administration said a military helicopter carrying President Donald Trump on Tuesday was briefly too close to a passenger jet departing Reagan Washington National Airport ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 02:31 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/07

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Stinky Pedo’s Pathetic Stolen Valor (0 comments) ...

Another Clueless Deplorable Finds Out (0 comments) ...

Andy Ogles Loses After Being Endorsed By Orange Chomo (0 comments) ...

DOGE Claims Unravel in Scathing New Government Report (5 comments) ...

FAA Says Marine One Was Too Close to Passenger Airplane (5 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Air traffic controllers had failed to pause commercial flights during Marine One's departure, sources say.

[image or embed]

-- Al Jazeera English (@aljazeera.com) 9:30 PM Â· Aug 5, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Why is Duffy's retarded kid running the FAA.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-05 12:41 PM | Reply

The incompetent Trumpf junta: "You haff failed me ugain, Dummkopf!"

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-05 02:09 PM | Reply

President Plane Crash almost added to his already impressive aviation body count.

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-06 03:18 PM | Reply

Is there some fine that the tax payers have to pay for this misadventure that the president can then embezzle?

#4 | Posted by MBlue at 2026-08-06 05:25 PM | Reply

Were the passengers close enough to smell the ... fumes?

#5 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-06 06:11 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort