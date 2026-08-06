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Thursday, August 06, 2026

Todd Blanche Promises Permanent Dobbs Ban in All States

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche assured faith leaders during a call with Intercessors for America that the Justice Department plans to further restrict abortion access, calling a complete victory "permanent" and "soon."

Posted by rstybeach11 at 06:31 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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rstybeach11

Joined 2011/04/17
Visited 2026/08/04

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Todd Blanche Promises Permanent Dobbs Ban in All States (2 comments) ...

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On a private call, Todd Blanche said his goal was to make the "Dobbs decision permanent in every single state." This isn't just a confirmation vote anymore--it's a roll-call vote on which Senators endorse BANNING abortion in ALL 50 states. I'm voting NO.

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-- Senator Patty Murray (@murray.senate.gov) 5:47 PM Â· Aug 5, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Blanche is running for president.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-05 05:47 PM | Reply

He's a prime example of why abortions should be safe and legal.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-05 10:28 PM | Reply

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