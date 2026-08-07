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Friday, August 07, 2026

US Consumer Watchdog Supervisor Warned Staff

A top supervision examiner at the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warned staff they would face "most unpleasant" consequences if they were too aggressive in their oversight of financial firms, according to an internal email reviewed by Reuters.

Posted by LampLighter at 08:30 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/08

Status: user

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A top supervisor at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warned staff they would face "most unpleasant" consequences if they were too aggressive in their oversight of financial firms.

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-- St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday.com) 10:11 PM Â· Aug 5, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The threat, which Reuters is reporting for the first time, was emailed on May 13 by Chief Examiner Fatima Batie to many of the agency's mid-level supervision staff as they were preparing to resume inspections of financial firms following a long hiatus, according to the email and two people familiar with the matter.

Critics say the message amounts to a threat to CFPB staff that would likely make them think twice about how they interact with companies they oversee.

It also underscores how Republican President Donald Trump's administration has reoriented the CFPB's supervisory work, and reflects a broader regulatory retreat from oversight of the finance sector that his appointees say had become overly burdensome, constraining lending and economic growth.

Representatives for the CFPB and the White House did not respond to requests for comment. Batie did not respond to emails and a message seeking comment. Efforts to reach her by phone were unsuccessful. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-06 12:03 AM | Reply

Some background ...

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
en.wikipedia.org

... The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is an independent agency of the United States government responsible for consumer protection in the financial sector. CFPB's jurisdiction includes banks, credit unions, securities firms, payday lenders, mortgage-servicing operations, foreclosure relief services, debt collectors, for-profit colleges, and other financial companies operating in the United States. ...


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-06 12:06 AM | Reply

@#1 ... The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is an independent agency of the United States government ...

"Independent?"

Apparently not any more. Now subject to Pres Trump's whims and dicta.


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-06 12:08 AM | Reply

What's gonna happen, someone going to re-surface their pools?

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-06 02:15 AM | Reply

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