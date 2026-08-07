US Consumer Watchdog Supervisor Warned Staff

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Critics say the message amounts to a threat to CFPB staff that would likely make them think twice about how they interact with companies they oversee.



It also underscores how Republican President Donald Trump's administration has reoriented the CFPB's supervisory work, and reflects a broader regulatory retreat from oversight of the finance sector that his appointees say had become overly burdensome, constraining lending and economic growth.



Representatives for the CFPB and the White House did not respond to requests for comment. Batie did not respond to emails and a message seeking comment. Efforts to reach her by phone were unsuccessful. ...