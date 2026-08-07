US Consumer Watchdog Supervisor Warned Staff

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Friday, August 07, 2026
A top supervision examiner at the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warned staff they would face "most unpleasant" consequences if they were too aggressive in their oversight of financial firms, according to an internal email reviewed by Reuters.
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