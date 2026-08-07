Trans Woman Pulled a Gun, Gun Rights Devotion Disappeared

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Friday, August 07, 2026
Gun-friendly Wyoming has a "stand your ground" statute that allows people to use force to defend themselves. So why is a trans woman being prosecuted after being shoved to the ground?
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