Trans Woman Pulled a Gun, Gun Rights Devotion Disappeared

More: Then one night last September, Ms. Kelver, 28, drew her gun after she had been pushed down in the street during a brief confrontation with three men in the college town of Laramie, according to police reports and surveillance video. Wyoming's "stand your ground" law is supposed to offer legal protections to gun owners who draw in self-defense, yet Ms. Kelver was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent, charges that carry up to 15 years in prison.



#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-08-06 08:39 AM | Reply | Flag:



Do the full quote! Went into a bar, took 2 shots "on their way to work", went outside, heard something said, then walked up on the group "printing" their firearm which is something you don't do because it comes with major legal risks. Then got pushed down and pulled their gun.



... white knights assemble against this gross injustice!