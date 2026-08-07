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Friday, August 07, 2026

Trans Woman Pulled a Gun, Gun Rights Devotion Disappeared

Gun-friendly Wyoming has a "stand your ground" statute that allows people to use force to defend themselves. So why is a trans woman being prosecuted after being shoved to the ground?

Posted by qcp at 09:30 PM | 51 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/08/07

Status: user

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@rikiwilchins.bsky.social Slate The reigning political culture celebrates armed self-defense as a right, but the arrest of Wyoming's RÃhanna Kelver -- who neither initiated the incident nor fired her weapon -- fits a long and troubling history of punishing trans ppl for acts of survival.

[image or embed]

-- Assigned Media (@assignedmedia.org) 10:03 AM Â· Aug 6, 2026

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More: Then one night last September, Ms. Kelver, 28, drew her gun after she had been pushed down in the street during a brief confrontation with three men in the college town of Laramie, according to police reports and surveillance video. Wyoming's "stand your ground" law is supposed to offer legal protections to gun owners who draw in self-defense, yet Ms. Kelver was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent, charges that carry up to 15 years in prison.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-08-06 08:39 AM | Reply

Take a good hard look at Laramie County Attorney Larry Voss, the ogre persecuting Ms Rihanna Kelver:

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-06 09:12 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Trump/MAGA doesn't believe in the 2nd Amendment. It doesn't believe in the Bill of Rights, Things like gun ownership, and gun use, will be rationed privileges, available to loyal MAGA religionists.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-06 09:44 AM | Reply

More: Then one night last September, Ms. Kelver, 28, drew her gun after she had been pushed down in the street during a brief confrontation with three men in the college town of Laramie, according to police reports and surveillance video. Wyoming's "stand your ground" law is supposed to offer legal protections to gun owners who draw in self-defense, yet Ms. Kelver was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent, charges that carry up to 15 years in prison.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-08-06 08:39 AM | Reply | Flag:

Do the full quote! Went into a bar, took 2 shots "on their way to work", went outside, heard something said, then walked up on the group "printing" their firearm which is something you don't do because it comes with major legal risks. Then got pushed down and pulled their gun.

... white knights assemble against this gross injustice!

#4 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-08-06 11:13 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Wait. College town? Wyoming?

Like Matthew Shepard lived in?

en.wikipedia.org

#5 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-06 02:45 PM | Reply

Good catch.

#6 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-06 02:57 PM | Reply

Do the full quote!

Went into a bar, took 2 shots "on their way to work", went outside, heard something said, then walked up on the group "printing" their firearm which is something you don't do because it comes with major legal risks. Then got pushed down and pulled their gun.

That's not a "quote". I did not see that "quote" anywhere in the article.

#7 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-06 04:03 PM | Reply

Per link at 5: Buried at Washington National Cathedral.

Don't tell the 47s.

I think that's the same church where the priest gave Trump hell after his 2nd inauguration.

You go, Episcopalians!

#8 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-06 04:42 PM | Reply

Only Straight white Males Deserve Gunz.

Is that right Sitzwar?

Tranny's and People of Color are Excluded from "Standing their Ground"?

What's a Militarist to Do?

#9 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-08-06 06:08 PM | Reply

This is stupid. She was the aggressor.

#10 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-06 06:08 PM | Reply

How was she the aggressor?

#11 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-08-06 06:17 PM | Reply

How was she the aggressor?

#11 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-08-06 06:17 PM | Reply | Flag

Ms. Kelver said she had two shots at the bar, then went outside to smoke a cigarette before her shift at about 10 p.m. One man in a group of three shouted a profanity directed at the Crowbar, according to court records, and Ms. Kelver said that the man, Scott Durham, also yelled an anti-gay slur, though he denied that to the police. Ms. Kelver, upset, walked up to the men and asked, "What did you just say?" according to police reports. Surveillance video from a downtown camera shows her walking into the street toward the men, one hand on her hip by the pack that held the gun. Seconds later, Mr. Durham pushed her away, and Ms. Kelver stumbled and fell onto her back.

It's unclear exactly what the man said, but lets pretend he directed a comment about being trans at her. She put her hand on her gun and approached them. That makes her the aggressor. Unless, that is, you believe it should be commonplace that people put their hand on their gun when someone calls them a name.

#12 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-06 06:28 PM | Reply

The article is written to extract emotion, not what actually happened.

#13 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-06 06:28 PM | Reply

In Wyoming, you are generally allowed to touch or place your hand on your openly carried firearm, provided your actions are not interpreted as brandishing or reckless endangerment. Wyoming law distinguishes between lawful carrying and using a firearm to intimidate or threaten others; pointing a gun or making sudden, aggressive moves can lead to charges of aggravated assault or reckless endangerment. --AI Summary

"one hand on her hip by the pack that held the gun."

So her hand wasn't actually on the gun at that time...

If someone pushes you to the ground, you're not allowed to train your weapon on them?
You can't possibly believe that.

#14 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-06 06:43 PM | Reply

Stand your ground laws were made for scared white men.

Doesn't apply to any other race or gender.

#15 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-06 06:49 PM | Reply

#12 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTURDS

Were you trying to prove how she wasn't the aggressor?

Well done.

#16 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-06 06:50 PM | Reply

Were you trying to prove how she wasn't the aggressor?
Well done.

#16 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-06 06:50 PM | Reply | Flag:

Those people didn't approach her. It was the other way around. And that's why she got arrested. The same reason George Zimmerman got arrested. If she'd have stayed on the porch until they became an actual threat, she could have taken them out - legally.

#17 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-06 07:00 PM | Reply

They were yelling slurs, when she walked towards them to confront them, they pushed her to the ground.

At that point they could have escalated the situation.

She acted in self defense.

They started with verbal assault and followed it up with physical assault.

If the men were Muslim you'd be crying.

#18 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-06 07:11 PM | Reply

If the men were Muslim you'd be crying.

#18 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-06 07:11 PM | Reply | Flag:

If the men were Muslim I'd have fired a warning shot from the porch just to let them know to keep walking.

#19 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-06 07:13 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

They were yelling slurs, when she walked towards them to confront them, they pushed her to the ground.

She walked across the street to be precise. This is exactly why "stand your ground" doesn't apply.

#20 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-06 07:20 PM | Reply


If someone pushes you to the ground, you're not allowed to train your weapon on them?
You can't possibly believe that.

#14 | POSTED BY SNOOFY

Not if you're the one initiating the altercation.

I am surprised you couldn't imagine why this would be the case, let me rephrase the law so your bigotry can help you understand it..

Suppose a white guy carrying a gun just started confronting black men on the street, when one pushes him, the white man can just kill the black man as he was "standing his ground"
.
Some how you think that should be allowed? Is that correct? You can't possibly believe that right? Otherwise why wouldn't racist white men all over the country just start doing this?

#21 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-06 07:26 PM | Reply

It should be obvious, but Snoofy and Clownshack are stuck in bigotry mode.

The purpose of the cancellation of the "stand your ground" on initiation is because the weapon itself gives you confidence to start the altercation.

It would be simple to understand, if their judgement wasn't so clouded by immutable traits.

#22 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-06 07:31 PM | Reply

the weapon itself gives you confidence to start the altercation.

She didn't start the altercation.

What's your next lie?

#23 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-06 07:47 PM | Reply

She walked across the street to be precise.

Where does it. Say that?

This is exactly why "stand your ground" doesn't apply.

She was pushed to the ground. She pulled her gun. The men walked away.

Seems like she felt threatened and defended herself.

Everything worked out.

If she wasn't transgender no one would care.

#24 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-06 07:55 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

the weapon itself gives you confidence to start the altercation.

Worked for Zimmerman and Rittenhouse.

#25 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-06 08:06 PM | Reply

- If she wasn't transgender no one would care.

Bingo! We have a winner.

Were she a Trumper... even a Chinese one... she would have gotten a Parade in Laramie.

#26 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-06 08:09 PM | Reply

Worked for Zimmerman and Rittenhouse.

Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-06 08:06 PM | Reply

They are white cis gendered and male. They are not transgender women. We don't count. Therein lies the difference

#27 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-08-06 08:12 PM | Reply

Suppose a white guy carrying a gun just started confronting black men on the street, when one pushes him, the white man can just kill the black man as he was "standing his ground"

You literally just described the altercation between George Zimmerman and Trayvon Martin.

#28 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-06 08:31 PM | Reply

Has this person accused been going guilty of anything? Then STFU

#29 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-06 09:21 PM | Reply

Has this person accused been going guilty of anything?

Which person?

The man who pushed the transgender woman to the ground or the transgender woman who defended herself?

#30 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-06 09:24 PM | Reply

"George Zimmerman"

Literally not a white guy. He's a mestizo who identified as Hispanic on official documents even before the Martin incident.

#31 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-08-06 10:58 PM | Reply

A white Hispanic is a person who has a Spanish-speaking or Latin American background and also belongs to the white racial group. In official definitions, such as those used by the U.S. government, race and ethnicity are separate. Being Hispanic is an ethnicity, meaning it relates to culture and language, not race.

#32 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-08-06 11:04 PM | Reply

"George Zimmerman"

Literally not a white guy.

Not white enough for you?

Thanks for sharing, SS!

#33 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-07 12:27 AM | Reply

"George Zimmerman"

Different State different rules, is there anyone that understands the American legal system?

If you didn't like the George Zimmerman outcome, then you must like this person being charged.

But no, that is your hypocrisy and bigotry showing.

#34 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-07 12:47 AM | Reply

Here's for you knuckleheads ...

How Does Wyoming Law Compare to "Stand Your Ground" in Florida?
www.wyomingnewsnow.tv

Basically in Florida, the initial aggressor can claim self-defense if the other party escalates a non-deadly conflict into a deadly threat and escape is impossible.

Which is a horrible idea, just making this sort of thing more likely to happen.

#35 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-07 12:54 AM | Reply

Not white enough for you?

One drop rule.

#36 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-07 12:55 AM | Reply

It's only Chreestians that have religious freedom.

It's only Nazis that have freedom of speech.

ANd it's only white males that have freedom to defend themselves.

#37 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-07 09:21 AM | Reply

If the men were Muslim I'd have fired a warning shot from the porch just to let them know to keep walking.

#19 | Posted by lfthndthrds

Not just an internet tough guy, but a POS human being.

#38 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-07 10:21 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

ANd it's only white males that have freedom to defend themselves.

#37 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-07 09:21 AM | Reply | Flag:

Ask any Republican and that's a White Male this happened to.

but lets start at the basics, what kind of ------- ------ of any race or orientation, is walking around strapped and sucking down hard liquor on their way to work? The flag doesn't get much more red.

#39 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-08-07 10:42 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

"what kind of ------- ------ of any race or orientation, is walking around strapped and sucking down hard liquor on their way to work?"

^
The twenty to thirty percent of police who have substance abuse disorders do that.

#40 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-07 10:43 AM | Reply

If the men were Muslim I'd have fired a warning shot from the porch just to let them know to keep walking.

#19 | Posted by lfthndthrds

Not just an internet tough guy, but a POS human being.

#38 | POSTED BY DBT2 AT 2026-08-07 10:21 AM | REPLY

I was placing myself in her shoes.

#41 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-07 10:49 AM | Reply

but lets start at the basics, what kind of ------- ------ of any race or orientation, is walking around strapped and sucking down hard liquor on their way to work?

#39 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-08-07 10:42 AM | Reply | Flag:

The kind with a chip on their shoulder looking to make the NYT headline.

#42 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-07 11:35 AM | Reply

I was placing myself in her shoes.

Only if you have the calves for it.

#43 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-08-07 12:27 PM | Reply | Funny: 3

what kind of ------- ------ of any race or orientation, is walking around strapped and sucking down hard liquor on their way to work?

MAGA. Conservatives. Trump supporters.

People who fight for open carry.

People who need a gun to go grocery shopping.

People who join militias.

Those are the ------- you're looking for.

Those are your people.

#44 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-07 01:09 PM | Reply

If sitz's synopsis is correct, then these are valid charges.

Drinking while carrying? Big no no.

Brandishing? Big no no.

Pulling it when not in immediately threat of grave bodily harm or death? Big no no.

#45 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-07 01:11 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

How might this thread differ if the word "trans" were not in the thread title?

#46 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-07 10:44 PM | Reply

Then I see things like this ...

Connecticut Children's Hospital agrees to end treatments for transgender kids
www.wshu.org

... Connecticut Children's Hospital will stop offering treatments for transgender children as part of an agreement with the Trump administration.

That includes puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgery, which hospitals typically call "gender-affirming care," but what the Department of Justice referred to as "sex-rejecting procedures" in its announcement.

Connecticut Children's said last year it would wind down its youth gender-affirming services, along with Yale-New Haven Health.

The newly announced settlement with the Trump administration includes a full stop to the treatments and an undisclosed monetary fine; the Department of Justice said the treatments violate federal law.

The DOJ also said the hospital will set aside $500,000 for what it calls "medical care for [p]eople living with the harmful consequences of 'gender-affirming care.'" ...


#47 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-07 10:48 PM | Reply

Then I see things like this ...
Connecticut Children's Hospital agrees to end treatments for transgender kids
www.wshu.org

... Connecticut Children's Hospital will stop offering treatments for transgender children as part of an agreement with the Trump administration.
That includes puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgery, which hospitals typically call "gender-affirming care," but what the Department of Justice referred to as "sex-rejecting procedures" in its announcement.

Connecticut Children's said last year it would wind down its youth gender-affirming services, along with Yale-New Haven Health.

The newly announced settlement with the Trump administration includes a full stop to the treatments and an undisclosed monetary fine; the Department of Justice said the treatments violate federal law.

The DOJ also said the hospital will set aside $500,000 for what it calls "medical care for [p]eople living with the harmful consequences of 'gender-affirming care.'" ...

Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-07 10:48 PM | Reply

That's just going to put trans youth in potential jeopardy. This administration really are despicable subhuman beings.

#48 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-08-07 10:54 PM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

@#48 ... That's just going to put trans youth in potential jeopardy. This administration really are despicable subhuman beings. ...

Agreed.

The GOP in general, and this administration specifically, seem to want the birth of children. The more the better. Gotta feed the labor for those factories the billionaires own. OK, I digress ....

But then the GOP seem to have no concerns about the subsequent ongoing health of those children.



#49 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-07 11:08 PM | Reply

What's funny is the terrified trio(snoofy,Cornholio,donner)supporting Kelver. They finally found a second amendment case they could support, weak though it is. Not because of the law, but LGBTQIA+

They went into a bar packing and admitted to having two shots. Goes outside and out of their way to confront 3 people, ready to draw their weapon. Busted by surveillance video.

Even in AZ we can't be carrying and drinking. No license, no registration, no permit for concealed carry, open carry. One of the last free states in the union.

#50 | Posted by rf4b at 2026-08-07 11:16 PM | Reply

@#50 ... What's funny is the terrified trio...

So, the contribution your current trolling alias seems to proffer seems to be more of some imagined scenario?


#51 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-08 12:14 AM | Reply

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