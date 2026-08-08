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Saturday, August 08, 2026

Trump Crowd Boos Fallen Cop with Ethnic Name

Trump supporters were quick to boo after hearing a foreign-sounding name"even though it belonged to a cop who died Tuesday in the line of duty.

Posted by americanunity at 02:33 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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americanunity

Joined 2007/08/13
Visited 2026/08/07

Status: user

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The internet was stunned Wednesday after Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo had to tell a crowd of Trump supporters not to boo a fallen police officer.

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-- Raw Story (@rawstory.com) 10:00 PM Â· Aug 5, 2026

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Before the 80-year-old president took the podium, he was introduced by Nevada Gov.Joe Lombardo, who took a moment to honor Las Vegas Metro police officer Austin "Zade" Abdelnabi. The former Marine, 30, died on Tuesday while responding to a report of a person with a gun acting erratically.

"I know Pastor Teis spoke about Officer Abdelnabi," Lombardo began to say, as members of the audience were heard audibly booing.

Lombardo looked concerned as he heard the jeers.

Can you say "racists?"

#1 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-08-07 05:20 AM | Reply

Pavlov had his dogs, Trump has his MAGAts.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-07 05:29 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

But they're not racist.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-07 07:27 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Even blue get subordinated to race in amerikkka. But it does track.

#4 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-08-07 03:37 PM | Reply

Stupid bag of deplorables.

#5 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-08-07 06:25 PM | Reply

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