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Friday, August 07, 2026

Lake Mead Hits Lowest Water Level on Record

Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States, has fallen to a record low -- yet another sign that the Colorado River system is spiraling further into crisis.

Posted by REDIAL at 06:33 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/08/07

Status: user

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Lake Mead, the all-important Colorado River reservoir that supplies water to some 20 million people in the Southwest and West, just hit its lowest level in history during an extreme drought that scientists say is worsened by climate change.

[image or embed]

-- The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) 1:30 PM Â· Aug 7, 2026

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Related ...

The Danube River Has Fallen to Record-Low Water Levels, Revealing Nazi Warships, Bombs and Woolly Mammoth Bones In Its Channel
www.smithsonianmag.com

... As successive heatwaves and drought stalk much of Europe this summer, water levels on the Danube -- the continent's second-longest river, which flows through 10 countries -- have fallen to record lows in multiple places along its 1,770-mile route.

The consequences have been dramatic. Barges in Serbia can carry only a fraction of their normal cargo of imported fuel. Nuclear power plants in Hungary and Romania are at risk of having to shut down without sufficient water needed to cool their reactors, raising concerns of sweeping energy shortages. And a cruise ship in Bulgaria ran aground, prompting officials to evacuate passengers.

Meanwhile, residents and researchers are taking the opportunity to interact with the Danube in a different way: by studying -- and in some cases, removing -- the remnants from the past that have resurfaced in the parched riverbed.
Austrian ships

Near Prahovo, Serbia, a graveyard of decades-old shipwrecks is seeing the light of day. Some of the remains of World War II-era Nazi warships and roughly 200 boats are visible above the Danube's falling water line. They are relics from fall 1944, when the advancing Soviet Red Army forced Hitler's forces to retreat. Rather than risk their vessels and supplies falling into enemy hands, the Nazis strategically arranged vessels in the Danube and then scuttled them, creating a blockade to hinder Soviet movement. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-07 04:16 PM | Reply

U.S. Drought Monitor
droughtmonitor.unl.edu

(updated on Thursdays ...)


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-07 09:47 PM | Reply

Here in Connecticut, we have been having more rain than the norm during the summer.

For example, instead of my lawn turning brown and going dormant in the summer because of a lack of rain, the lawn it growing to the point I have to mow it once a week.

Once a week used to be spring-time timing for mowing here, not August timing.

August timing used to be once every couple weeks, maybe even every three weeks. because the lack of rain made the grass go dormant.

Something's changing ...


PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding, damage across Connecticut (August 2025)
www.wtnh.com


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-07 09:54 PM | Reply

we have been having more rain than the norm during the summer.

We got a lot in the spring but have not had a drop in 3 weeks. Lots of sun and wind though.

#4 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-07 10:31 PM | Reply

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