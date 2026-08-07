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Friday, August 07, 2026

Trump Administration to Pay German Firm $1.2 Billion to Cancel Wind Leases

It was the fifth such deal struck by the administration to get companies to drop offshore wind projects.

Posted by retort at 04:28 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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Beginning next week, Australians get free electricity for three hours every afternoon. That's what happens when you build out wind, sun, and batteries open.substack.com/pub/billmcki ...

[image or embed]

-- Bill McKibben (@billmckibben.bsky.social) 2:08 PM Â· Jun 24, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Why are Energy prices so high?

Donald Trump of course

#1 | Posted by Sycophant at 2026-08-07 04:58 PM | Reply

Oil companies are raping America.

We've become nothing more than a failed nation, like the Soviet Union.

"Mission Accomplished!"
-Putin

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-07 05:13 PM | Reply

Trump Administration to Pay German Firm $1.2 Billion to Cancel Wind Leases

This is what I voted for.
--Boaz

#3 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-07 05:14 PM | Reply

So we're paying billions so we can pollute more and speed climate change.

"The message I have for climate deniers is this: you are endangering humankind. It is time for climate deniers to face reality, because the body of evidence is overwhelming and the world's leading scientists agree. Wishing that climate change will go away by clinging to a tiny minority view is not a policy, it is a fantasy. Problems do not go away by pretending they do not exist."
Senator Barbara Boxer

#4 | Posted by SomebodyElse at 2026-08-07 09:13 PM | Reply

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