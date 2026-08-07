Trump Administration to Pay German Firm $1.2 Billion to Cancel Wind Leases

So we're paying billions so we can pollute more and speed climate change.



"The message I have for climate deniers is this: you are endangering humankind. It is time for climate deniers to face reality, because the body of evidence is overwhelming and the world's leading scientists agree. Wishing that climate change will go away by clinging to a tiny minority view is not a policy, it is a fantasy. Problems do not go away by pretending they do not exist."

Senator Barbara Boxer