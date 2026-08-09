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Sunday, August 09, 2026

Miss North Carolina Stripped of Pageant Title for "N" Word

The pageant organizer didn't elaborate on why it removed Brittany Boltinhouse's title. The national group's CEO said it "does not tolerate racism, homophobia, transphobia, nor language that strips any person of their dignity."

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 10:33 AM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/07/29

Status: user

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Brittany Boltinhouse won Miss North Carolina in June, but won't be competing in Miss USA after the discovery of anti-Black slurs on her social media resurfaced.

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-- Raw Story (@rawstory.com) 4:00 PM Â· Aug 6, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-08 12:42 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Can Trump reinstate her?

I believe he sold Miss USA to some Saudi investment group or whatever, but he must still have some clout...

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-08 01:12 PM | Reply

The Miss USA Pageant will be held in Miami on 27 Aug.

#3 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-08 01:35 PM | Reply

It's about time for another one of stinky's kiddie beauty pageants.

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-08 01:56 PM | Reply

Good. She sounds like gutter trash.

#5 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-08 05:42 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

When does the fat bald ------ pardon her?

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-09 12:00 AM | Reply

Our next deputy secretary of homeland defense ...

#7 | Posted by catdog at 2026-08-09 01:19 PM | Reply

#5
At least you discern about your truck stop co workers

#8 | Posted by HanoverFist at 2026-08-09 01:42 PM | Reply

So no one can use that term but Black people? But what are "black" people exactly?
I thought it was just white people that couldn't use it.
I was under the impression brown people could call other brown people that word.

But I guess it only matters where your ancestors came from on its usage being proper?
What if she has an ancestor from 1000s of year ago, that is from Africa, does the one drop rule apply for N-word usage?

I once heard a black man call a white man the n-word. Is this proper usage?
If once a person is called the N-word then is he able to use the word without incident?
Why is it such a common phrase in rap music? How do people that aren't of the proper lineage able to sing the songs?

These are complicated rules, perhaps people can write it down for us new immigrants, like the lady from NorthCarolina, perhaps she wasn't attune to the finer nuances of its usage.

#9 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-09 02:11 PM | Reply

169 words just to say you are a bigot?

#10 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-09 02:25 PM | Reply

"Miss North Carolina Stripped of Pageant Title for "N" Word"


Naggers?

#11 | Posted by Nerfherder at 2026-08-09 02:32 PM | Reply

Boaz came out?

#12 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-09 02:35 PM | Reply

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