"Miss North Carolina Stripped of Pageant Title for "N" Word"

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Sunday, August 09, 2026
The pageant organizer didn't elaborate on why it removed Brittany Boltinhouse's title. The national group's CEO said it "does not tolerate racism, homophobia, transphobia, nor language that strips any person of their dignity."
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