"Miss North Carolina Stripped of Pageant Title for "N" Word"

So no one can use that term but Black people? But what are "black" people exactly?

I thought it was just white people that couldn't use it.

I was under the impression brown people could call other brown people that word.



But I guess it only matters where your ancestors came from on its usage being proper?

What if she has an ancestor from 1000s of year ago, that is from Africa, does the one drop rule apply for N-word usage?



I once heard a black man call a white man the n-word. Is this proper usage?

If once a person is called the N-word then is he able to use the word without incident?

Why is it such a common phrase in rap music? How do people that aren't of the proper lineage able to sing the songs?



These are complicated rules, perhaps people can write it down for us new immigrants, like the lady from NorthCarolina, perhaps she wasn't attune to the finer nuances of its usage.