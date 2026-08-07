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Friday, August 07, 2026

AI Used to Create New Viruses

For the first time, scientists have used artificial intelligence (AI) to create new kinds of viruses, raising hopes for medical advances while also raising the disturbing possibility that the technology could someday be used to invent dangerous pathogens.

Just what the planet needs, more dangerous bio-weapons and diseases

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 05:32 PM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/07/29

Status: user

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What could go wrong?

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-- Teddy Wilson (@reportbywilson.bsky.social) 2:27 PM Â· Aug 7, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-07 07:24 AM | Reply

"HAL, turn off the virus ... .HAL?"

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-07 07:26 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

could someday be used to invent dangerous pathogens.

I guarantee the pentagon is already doing it.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-07 08:21 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

What could possibly go wong? (sp)

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-07 10:42 AM | Reply

... raising the disturbing possibility that the technology could someday be used to invent dangerous pathogens ...

Possibility?

Possibility???

How 'bout, likelihood?

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-07 12:00 PM | Reply

16 out of 300+.

And they conveniently don't mention the level of homology between the few that grew and existing phages that infect the bacteria they were planning to use for their tests.

I dunno. I think this would be much more underwhelming if we knew the above information.

#6 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-07 05:02 PM | Reply

Possibility?

Possibility???

How 'bout, likelihood?

#5 | Posted by LampLighter

Why? It's a labor intensive, low success rate way of obtaining something we already have compliments of nature. AND, you'd be creating a paper trail.

There are numerous viruses one could isolate from nature and modify using existing methods if one wanted to get their hands on "dangerous pathogens."

Hell, I remember regulatory agencies s*&^ting their pants over GoF work in the 2010's where a US lab and a Danish (IIRC) lab passed avian H5N1 between ferrets (US lab) and a targeted random mutagenesis coupled with in vivo evolution approach (Danish lab) to force evolution of H5N1 strains that would bind to mammalian receptors and pass from ferret to ferret (standard model for influenza transmission studies). Their stated purpose was to characterize mutations that would allow H5N1 to become a pandemic-ready virus. Regulatory and oversight agencies saw it as a "terrorist cookbook" for creating bioweapons and there was a several year long moratorium on GoF research on select respiratory viral agents.

Both labs found multiple pathways to achieve the same goal.

SARS-CoV-2 also showed on naturally occurring viruses can readily adapt to humans courtesy of basic evolutionary biology.

This is just flashy nonsense where hot, trendy current buzzwords were slapped onto a process that's been effectively doable for decades simply because it would generate a headline.

#7 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-07 05:12 PM | Reply

Presuming technologies capability it's obvious enough.

Presuming oligarch access it's already here.

#8 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-08-07 06:08 PM | Reply

I've seen this movie. I hope what evolves after us last longer. R.I.P. Humanity.

#9 | Posted by HanoverFist at 2026-08-07 06:47 PM | Reply

@#7 ... Why? It's a labor intensive, low success rate way ...

That seems to be an area in which AI is pulling ahead of late.

Labor intensive, low success rate.

While AI does not have access to Petri dishes, it does have access to information, and lots of it.

I am not saying that AI will be successful in this area by itself.

I am saying, however, that we should not be complacent that AI could be used to develop a bad virus.



#10 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-07 07:26 PM | Reply

If you want to waste 10 minutes of your time ...

Maybe robots might be able to interact with Petri dishes ...

America's Got Talent Goes Crazy as 8 Unitree G1 Robots Perform Like Humans on Stage
www.youtube.com

... America's Got Talent witnessed a groundbreaking moment when dancer Yufei Wu brought eight Unitree G1 humanoid robots to the stage for a mind-bending robot dance. What started as an audition to a Lady Gaga dance quickly turned into an extraordinary AI robotics display.

These aren't just toys -- they represent the peak of entertainment robotics engineering, having already dominated the Spring Festival Gala robots showcase in China.

With real-time synchronization, this AGT robot performance blurs the line between tech and entertainment, proving that Chinese humanoid robots AGT contenders are here to rewrite the rules of live performance. ...



#11 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-07 09:25 PM | Reply

"Instead, tight synchronized footwork, perfectly aligned spacing, fast directional shifts without breaking formation, smooth transitions that mimic choreographed dance teams, rhythm accuracy that feels almost human-like."

Two-step is sadness. I expected more interactivity, they are obviously just repeating a set, not dancing with one-another.

Billy Idol - Dancing With Myself

#12 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-08-07 11:56 PM | Reply

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