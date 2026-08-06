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Thursday, August 06, 2026

C.I.A. Sets up Secret Cuba Task Force as Trump Pressures Havana

The C.I.A. has secretly established a Cuba task force ...

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 08:32 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/07/29

Status: user

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The CIA is said to have created a task force to enact a more concerted campaign to pressure Cuba's government.

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-- The New York Times (@nytimes.com) 8:00 PM Â· Aug 5, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-06 09:01 AM | Reply

We don't need to keep no stinking contracts, deals, treaties or agreements.

djt.

#2 | Posted by bat4255 at 2026-08-06 08:48 PM | Reply

Make Cuba Greenland/Venezuela/Mexico Again!

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-06 10:02 PM | Reply

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