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Thursday, August 06, 2026

Bessent Declares Widening Gap Between Rich and Poor 'Dead'

Despite data to the contrary, the Treasury Secretary made the case that the K-shaped economy no longer exists.

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 12:32 PM | 18 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/07/29

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

www.nytimes.com/2026/08/05/b ...

[image or embed]

-- Bill Grueskin (@bgrueskin.bsky.social) 7:48 AM Â· Aug 6, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

I'm just eternally grateful that the 2024 Democrats paid strict attention to the millions and millions of pacifists, pro-Palestine volunteers, and peace Samaritans to hold on to their incumbency on Tuesday 5 Nov 2024 or Amerikkka would be run by rapacious oligarchs and pathological warmongers today.

Whew!

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-06 10:04 AM | Reply

Completely divorced from reality.

#2 | Posted by qcp at 2026-08-06 10:11 AM | Reply

What's wrong with these poor people?!?

Can't they just sell one of their six homes???

#3 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-08-06 10:46 AM | Reply

Fuck these slimy assholes

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-06 11:58 AM | Reply

Just checking: racism is now also over, right?

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-06 12:48 PM | Reply

Fuck these slimy assholes

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-06 11:58 AM | Reply

Maybe if you put down that video game controller and actually got a job, not that anyone would hire you, you might feel differently.

#6 | Posted by fishpaw at 2026-08-06 12:48 PM | Reply

As a guy with 2 jobs, and a controller, I'm offended. LOL

#7 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-08-06 12:49 PM | Reply

Re 6

Why put down the controller if you like using controllers?

AI is coming (reminder to old man Fish).

Be creative.

You can get a job using a video game controller these days.

Several professions use video game controllers directly for testing, entertainment hosting, or operating remote machinery, while cognitive skills from gaming are actively recruited for high-focus fields like Federal Aviation Administration Air Traffic Control.

#8 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-06 12:58 PM | Reply

Good-for-nothing mega-oligarch Scott Bessent is worth $600m.

We have Americans who can't afford toilet paper, muchless their health insurance premiums, people selling plasma to make ends meet (causing a blood shortage at the American Red Cross), four million hungry people kicked off SNAP benefits, folks using PayPal just to buy groceries that are under-nutritious and ultra-processed anyway, and this rakshasa pules that the "gap between the rich and the poor is over."


#9 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-06 12:58 PM | Reply

Mission Accomplished.

#10 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-06 01:04 PM | Reply

Nutshell:

Rich White Guy Helping to Ruin the Country Sez Rich White Guys Are Not Helping to Ruin the Country.

#11 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-08-06 01:13 PM | Reply

*** GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX): "Stop Whining About Food Prices and Eat Ramen Noodles!" ***

"Just hearing about this dumb $20 burrito debate so just thought I'd make the losers on social media angry before going to bed. Stop whining, get a job, eat Ramen like the rest of us did in college, on a budget with four roommates. The market doesn't care what you think something should' cost. Only communists care (they set prices remember? Then everyone starves, remember?) Are you a communist? Or are you an American adult male capable of handling his own shht?"

(Source: X.com, 5 Aug 2026)

~snip~

Per the internet, this malpariso earns $174,000 a year, enjoys platinum heathcare in Congress, receives VA benefits for injuries suffered in combat, and has a net worth of $2.5m.

See you on Tuesday 3 Nov 2026, "Tex."

#12 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-06 01:18 PM | Reply

www.tag24.com

... "I got sick of hearing about this K-shaped economy," Bessent said during an interview with CNBC on Tuesday. "I can say here definitively: The K-shaped economy is over!" ...

#13 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-06 01:20 PM | Reply

I fully encourage all GOP candidates for Congress to embrace Bessent's message for the general election. Make it the primary message of your campaign and I promise you that nothing bad can happen, it can only good happen.

#14 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-08-06 01:23 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

"The K-shaped economy is over!"

And then he waved his magic wand and shouted "Evanesco"!

#15 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-06 01:28 PM | Reply

Like anything Fishpud says, it's a self-retorting retort. Poor, unemployable dumbass.

#16 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-06 05:05 PM | Reply

*** GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX): "Stop Whining About Food Prices and Eat Ramen Noodles!" ***

Eat my ramen noodle.

#17 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-08-06 05:11 PM | Reply

What?!? You going to believe all the evidence and your lying eyes or are you going to believe those paragons of integrity, the current administration?
I mean, really, people, get with the program.

#18 | Posted by morris at 2026-08-06 05:19 PM | Reply

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