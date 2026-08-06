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Thursday, August 06, 2026

Trump Reportedly Demanded Hegseth Explain Weapons Shortages amid Iran War

Trump's frustration over Iran War boiled over at Camp David last week, where he demanded answers from Pete Hegseth ...

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 07:33 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/07/29

Status: user

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"Trump's frustration over the Iran war boiled over at Camp David, where he demanded answers from Hegseth on why he had apparently been misled on extreme munitions shortages that now threaten to limit military options ... "Hegseth defended himself and blamed his deputy for the shortages ... "

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-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 10:49 PM Â· Aug 5, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-06 12:45 AM | Reply

The fat ------- imbecile has no ------- idea what planet he's on.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-06 02:14 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

It's just possible the US military hasn't been so carved-out by Trump's purge that this was all explained to Old Yeller.
But, OMFG, it wasn't about him!?!
So he just sat there in his maxed-out big boy diapers, slumped, dozing stewing in his own sheet.

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-06 06:17 AM | Reply

The fat ------- imbecile has no ------- idea what planet he's on.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead

By report, Trump does not BELIEVE that these missile shortages exist.

Give the man some scissors and newspaper. Let him cut out little dolls.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-06 07:20 AM | Reply

"The U.S. has massive amounts of munitions,' especially of certain types. Additionally, large amounts are being manufactured and shipped to the U.S. as needed," Trump posted on Truth Social overnight. "Defense companies are building the largest number of plants and factories in our country's history," he added.


Well. Problem solved.

#5 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-06 07:52 AM | Reply

**** Special Logistics Meeting Held at Pentagon After Angry Call from Dummkopf Trumpf ****

"Top military and defense acquisition officials gathered to discuss ways to quickly resolve the US military weapons shortfall.

The meeting was convened by the Pentagon's second-ranking official following what sources described as an angry call from Dummkopf Trumpf."

Source: Keystone Kops lead the US

"May I attend? Perhaps I can help. I know a little something about warfare and logistics, you know."


#6 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-06 02:56 PM | Reply

We're witnessing the polar opposite of Harry Truman's "The Buck Stops Here".
Remember what we used to admire?
Remember any sort of idealism for a better future?
We have lost our way, both as humans and as a society.

#7 | Posted by morris at 2026-08-06 03:32 PM | Reply

Harry S Truman: "The Buck Stops Here."

Dummkopf Trumpf: "The Buck Stops Here in My Pocket."

#8 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-06 03:57 PM | Reply

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