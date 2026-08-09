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Sunday, August 09, 2026

U.S. Squeezes Cuba Even as It Searches for a New Regime Leader

Some officials warn that a more hard-line leader could emerge if the Trump administration moves forward with its plans.

Posted by retort at 05:50 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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Trump has repeatedly suggested a U.S. takeover of Cuba.

[image or embed]

-- Forbes (@forbes.com) 3:35 PM Â· Jul 20, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Only new regime leader we need is a replacement for the tiny-fingered, ferret-wearing, cheeto-faced shitgibbon.

One that'll end the idiotic Cuba embargo.

#1 | Posted by DarkVader at 2026-08-09 06:54 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

... Some officials warn that a more hard-line leader could emerge if the Trump administration moves forward with its plans. ...

Well, yeah.

Will Pres Trump's quest for regime-change in Cuba wind up as his failed quest for regime-change in Iran ended up? With a more hard-line regime in charge?


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-09 07:34 PM | Reply

Put a cap in a pedo for Jesus

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-09 07:52 PM | Reply

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