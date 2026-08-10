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Monday, August 10, 2026

Democrats Investigating ICE over Deporting Military Spouses

Congressional Democrats said they are investigating the Trump administration's efforts to deport military service members ...

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 03:31 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/07/29

Status: user

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No active duty servicemember who has sworn an oath to defend this country should have to worry about ICE deporting their parents or spouse. This is downright shameful, and the men and women of our military deserve so much better.

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-- Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@cleaver.house.gov) 7:42 PM Â· Aug 5, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-10 09:51 AM | Reply

Nazis prefer the pure blood of the Master Aryan Race, thank you ever so much.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-10 01:23 PM | Reply

Theatrics.

They've been impotent and outplayed over this topic at every turn, so they're turning to pandering to America's most fetishized demographic.

We're so screwed come the midterms.

#3 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-10 05:11 PM | Reply

Can't those DOGE people just get all the voter roles and find the NAGA voters among military members and start there? I mean, that's what they voted for, to get rid of that pesky brown skinned wife at home, right?

#4 | Posted by catdog at 2026-08-10 06:47 PM | Reply

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