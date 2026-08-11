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Tuesday, August 11, 2026

NYC: GOP Judge Blocks Zohran Mamdani's (D) Pied-a-Terre Tax

In a NYS courthouse in the Republican Party enclave of Staten Island, Judge Wayne Ozzi temporarily blocked NYC's new tax on luxury second homes.

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 06:32 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/07/29

Status: user

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Trump floats possible legal challenge to New York tax on luxury second homes reut.rs/4qfvPFY

[image or embed]

-- Reuters (@reuters.com) 12:25 PM Â· Aug 11, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.


Republicans, AIPAC, Israeli trolls, and Islamomisists certainly do.

Boo!

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-11 12:27 AM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-11 05:29 PM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

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