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Tuesday, August 11, 2026

US Private Sector Job Growth Slows for Sixth Straight Week

U.S. private employers added an average of 8,250 jobs per week for the four weeks ending July 25, marking the sixth consecutive week of slowing hiring, according to data released today.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 08:31 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/12

Status: user

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US private payrolls increase moderately in July, ADP says reut.rs/4xmgBRI

[image or embed]

-- Reuters (@reuters.com) 9:45 AM Â· Aug 5, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The food truck cuck is on a roll.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-11 10:27 AM | Reply

Thanks, Dummkopf Trumpf and Republicans!

Meanwhile, Canada under PM Mark Carney added 75,000 jobs in July, 88,000 jobs in May, and Mexico under President Claudia Sheinbaum will provide universal healthcare for all her residents in 2027.

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-11 03:12 PM | Reply

This little girl was given the job of keeping the dozy child rapist awake during the patriot games.

bsky.app

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-11 09:20 PM | Reply

#3

By Jupiter's b___s, the necrotizing pedophile is staring so hard at the young girl he's gonna burn a hole right through her.

I trust all the young girls were spirited away for their safety.

#4 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-11 10:21 PM | Reply

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