US Private Sector Job Growth Slows for Sixth Straight Week

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Tuesday, August 11, 2026
U.S. private employers added an average of 8,250 jobs per week for the four weeks ending July 25, marking the sixth consecutive week of slowing hiring, according to data released today.
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