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Monday, August 10, 2026

Taylor Farms Goes on a Recall Binge

Taylor Farms has issued a recall for over a dozen items, including salsa and guacamole sold at shops like Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Kroger and Trader Joe's, over a salmonella risk.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 10:31 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/10

Status: user

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Taylor Farms recalls salsa and guacamole over salmonella risk reut.rs/4fO6aR6

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-- Reuters (@reuters.com) 9:00 PM Â· Aug 9, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Taylor Farms tried to cover up their contaminated food with a $1 bribe to the Orange Chomo.

This is what deregulation looks like.

Time and time again, consumers and people will be crushed be the wheels of unregulated free markets.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-10 08:28 AM | Reply

"Um, excuse me, Sir, but are you Bruce Taylor, the CEO of Taylor Farms who has a net worth of $75m?"

"Why, yes I am Miss? Why do you ask?"

"I want to give your throat a nice big hug."

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-10 08:35 AM | Reply

Hey you could lose a few. Explosive diarrhea is your friend.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-10 07:39 PM | Reply

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