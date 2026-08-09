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Sunday, August 09, 2026

Trump says US is 'low-keying it' with Iran, Stresses Economic Pain

US President Donald Trump signalled on Sunday he is prepared to let economic pressure mount against Iran ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 09:33 PM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/09

Status: user

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Iran replaces top security official at crucial moment in talks over Strait of Hormuz ft.trib.al/KYaF3dn

[image or embed]

-- Financial Times (@financialtimes.com) 6:37 PM Â· Aug 9, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... "We are low-keying it," Trump said, ...

Possibly for two reasons...

1) US allies in the area (aside from Israel) have told Pres Trump to cool the war rhetoric. (time for another PM Netanyahu visit to the White House?)

2) weapon depletion

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-09 06:31 PM | Reply

I pick door #2.

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-09 06:50 PM | Reply

 

@#2 ... door #2 ...

My opinion is more along the lines of

Door #1 - 30%
Door #2 - 70%




#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-09 07:30 PM | Reply

Option 3: Midterms.

Trump needs gas prices to start coming down if republicans want a better chance of controlling Congress.

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-09 08:14 PM | Reply

@#4 ... Option 3: Midterms. ...

Point taken.

My opinion is more along the lines of

Door #1 - 15% (US allies)
Door #2 - 35% (weapon depletion)
Door #3 - 50% (midterms)


thx.

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-09 08:34 PM | Reply

@#4

Of course, that does raise the question ...

Will the recently constructed Red Seawall be able to hold back the Blue Wave come November?

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-09 08:35 PM | Reply

I've given up on this country.

I'm not sure America can survive when republicans have done everything in their power over the past 40 years to destroy red states and subjugate their voters.

What are republicans doing to America? They're destroying us.

Nothing Trump or republicans have done during the last couple years have benefited America in the slightest bit.

Everything they've done has been for personal gain.

#7 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-09 08:42 PM | Reply

@#7 ... Nothing Trump or republicans have done during the last couple years have benefited America in the slightest bit.

Everything they've done has been for personal gain. ...

What else would you expect from a billionaire-filled Cabinet?

They only seem to want more money for themselves.


#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-09 08:58 PM | Reply

Lewzer says the US has lots of munitions, so they are for sure running out. Probably have a decent stockpile of torpedoes since they don't use many of those.

#9 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-09 09:49 PM | Reply

@#9 ... Lewzer says the US has lots of munitions ...

But has Pres Trump said which munitions we have lots of?

Did he say we have lots of the [expensive] critical munitions that can detect and disable incoming threats?

Or might he have been referring to our supply of bullets?


#10 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-09 10:20 PM | Reply

Or might he have been referring to our supply of bullets?

There's probably crates of .30-06 sitting around somewhere.

#11 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-09 10:23 PM | Reply

Pres Trump is likely relying upon his supporters to ...

Go West - We Close Our Eyes
www.youtube.com

#12 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-10 12:05 AM | Reply

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