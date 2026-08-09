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Sunday, August 09, 2026

5 Dead from Flesh-eating Bacteria in Louisiana

Five people have died in Louisiana from flesh-eating bacteria infections so far in 2026, state health officials said on August 6.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 06:33 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/09

Status: user

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Louisiana health officials said that five residents died this year after they were sickened with Vibrio vulnificus, a flesh-eating bacteria that thrives in warm seas and brackish water. Another four people in the state were hospitalized with the infection, health officials said.

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-- The New York Times (@nytimes.com) 5:55 PM Â· Aug 8, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Well, that's a good start

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-09 12:01 AM | Reply

Speaking of rotting flesh, check out the-------------------'s arm.

www.rawstory.com

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-09 05:51 PM | Reply

Meanwhile ...

Malaria's Drug Resistance Is Becoming Alarmingly Sophisticated, Study Finds
www.sciencealert.com

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-09 07:24 PM | Reply

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