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Saturday, August 08, 2026

Andy Ogles Loses After Being Endorsed by Trump

Voters in Tennessee dealt President Trump a blow and rejected Republican Rep. Andy Ogles at the polls Thursday.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 05:32 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/08

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CNN: We are projecting that Charlie Hatcher will defeat Andy Ogles. The result is an unexpected blow to President Trump, who endorsed the incumbent Ogles in that race

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-- Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 10:37 PM Â· Aug 6, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

FWIW: Ahem!

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-07 09:06 AM | Reply

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