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Thursday, August 06, 2026

DOGE Claims Unravel in Scathing New Government Report

A new government watchdog report delivers a blistering rebuke of DOGE, the Elon Musk-led cost-cutting initiative, finding it repeatedly overstated its savings and took credit for cuts it didn't actually make.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 09:33 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/07

Status: user

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Say it with me folks badfaithtimes.com/the-doge-boy ...

[image or embed]

-- Denny Carter (@dennycarter.bsky.social) 7:21 PM Â· Aug 5, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Not errors.
Lies.
Big lies.

#1 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-06 11:52 AM | Reply

Ship fElon back to Africa in a pine box

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-06 12:01 PM | Reply

Everyone but MAGATS have known Trump and Elon were lying to us from the start.

#3 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-08-06 01:24 PM | Reply

#4 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-06 01:33 PM | Reply

How much has Elon Musk's Doge cut from US government spending? (April 2025)
www.bbc.com

... Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) - set up to cut US government spending - claims to have saved, on average, more than $10bn a week since President Trump entered office.

"We're talking about almost $200bn and rising fast," Trump told the BBC when talking about Mr Musk's cost-cutting drive on 23 April.

Doge's website says it is focusing on cancelling contracts, grants and leases put in place by previous administrations, as well as tackling fraud and reducing the government workforce.

BBC Verify has looked at the agency's biggest claimed savings, examining the figures and speaking to experts.

Our analysis found that behind some of the large numbers, there is a lack of evidence to back them up.
How does Doge report savings?

In October, Mr Musk pledged to cut "at least $2 trillion" from the federal government budget. He subsequently halved this target and on 10 April talked about making savings of $150bn from "cutting fraud and waste" by the end of the next financial year in 2026.

The US federal budget for the last financial year was $6.75tn.

Doge publishes a running total of its estimated savings on its website - which stood at $160bn the last time the site was updated on 20 April.

However, less than 40% of this figure is broken down into individual savings.

We downloaded the data from the Doge website on 23 April and added up the total claimed savings from contracts, grants and leases.

Our analysis found only about half of these itemised savings had a link to a document or other form of evidence.

US media has also highlighted some accounting errors, including Doge mistakenly claiming to have saved $8bn from cancelling an immigration contract which in fact had a total value of $8m. ...


[good graphic in the article]

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-06 07:21 PM | Reply

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